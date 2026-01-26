Zozi, Bonang, Thandolwethu Zondi: best and worst dressed at the Bridgerton Premier

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Best

Zozibini Tunzi

Sophisticated, fashion forward and on theme, Tunzi absolutley nailed her look at the Ton thanks to her continued work with stylist Thobeka Mbane. To capture the “Afrocouture” theme, she rocked a bodycon dress with dozens of golden cowrie shells designed by the incomparable Gorgeous Malelu.

Rather than a Venetian stick mask, the tulle on her fascinator did double the work with one eye covered. To finish off the look, she went for a warm golden glow makeup look, small hoop earrings and black opera gloves.

Leah de Gois

Cowrie shells were the order of the day and De Gois followed suit. While a red carpet look runs the risk of being bridal, the shell-laced veil brought a refreshing perspective to a masked look. The detailed ruching was an impeccable approach to such a simple high-slit dress.

Blue Mbombo

While not all dresses celebrated African elements, they certainly stood out in showcasing local designers. Blue Mbombo’s gold mask was more of a crown, as it complemented the tiered mermaid velour and emerald gown she wore.

Bonang Matheba

When Queen B rocks pink, trust that it will most likely serve a viral moment. Matheba stunned in a flamingo ensemble that leapt from Bridgerton’s 1800s style to My Fair Lady’s Edwardian territory. The intricate details on the corset merge the daring combination of lace and give it the vampy appeal Matheba is known for.

Worst

Olly Zondi

It’s one thing not to nail the theme, but it’s another not even trying. The up-and-coming star is fast becoming one to watch, but with a red carpet look so lacklustre, one must wonder if there is much to look forward to at future premieres. While this could have been a last-minute change (a common issue for South African red carpet stars), a cravat and eye-catching mask would have sealed the deal.

Sni Mhlongo

One of the most divisive looks at the event’s red carpet, Mhlongo elevated a simple look and gave it an avant-garde twist with a cowrie shell mask. The shells are not the easiest to work with, so it creates a droopy and cluttered effect that would have worked better if the mask she opted for used the shells as decoration rather than the main material.