Januworry is over so try these dinner recipes to eat like royalty with Meals by Masego

GRILLED NECTARINE, PROSCIUTTO & MOZZARELLA FLATBREAD
INGREDIENTS
Flat bread
- 2 cups plain flour
- 1 cup plain Greek yoghurt
- 1½ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tbsp olive oil or melted butter
Toppings
- 2-3 ripe nectarines, sliced into wedges
- 150g fresh mozzarella, torn
- 6-8 slices prosciutto
- 1 cup wild rocket
- olive oil
- freshly cracked black pepper
- lemon wedges, to serve
Method:
For the flat bread:
- In a medium mixing bowl add all the ingredients together using a wooden spoon until well combined.
- Transfer the dough to a floured surface and knead the dough for a few minutes until a soft dough forms.
- Roll the dough and divide it into two equal pieces. On a floured surface, roll each piece into a flat circle and set aside.
For the toppings:
- Prepare the braai to medium heat with a clean grid.
- Brush nectarine slices lightly with olive oil and grill cut-side down for 1–2 minutes until lightly caramelised. Remove and set aside.
- Brush flatbreads lightly with olive oil and place on the braai.
- Flip over. Scatter mozzarella over the flatbreads and move to indirect heat.
- Close the lid if possible and allow cheese to soften (2–3 minutes).
- Remove from heat and top with grilled nectarines and torn prosciutto.
- Finish with rocket, black pepper and a squeeze of lemon before serving
STONE FRUIT SKEWERS WITH AMASI ICE CREAM
INGREDIENTS:
For the amasi ice cream (no churn)
- 1 cup full-cream amasi
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- ½ cup condensed milk
- pinch of salt
For the skewers
- 2 peaches, sliced
- 2 nectarines, sliced
- 6 plums, halved
- 2 tbsp olive oil or melted butter
- 2 tbsp honey
- fresh thyme or rosemary sprigs (optional)
Method:
For the amasi ice cream:
- Whip cream to soft peaks.
- Gently fold in amasi, condensed milk and salt.
- Transfer to a container and freeze for at least 6 hours or overnight.
For the skewers:
- Thread mixed stone fruit onto skewers.
- Brush lightly with olive oil or butter.
- Braai over medium heat, turning carefully until fruit is soft and lightly charred.
- Drizzle with honey and scatter with fresh herbs.
Serve warm with scoops of amasi ice cream.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.