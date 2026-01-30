‘Shrinking’, ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Wonder Man’ and more: 5 things to stream this week

If you have 30 minutes
SHRINKING, SEASON 3 — Apple TV+
Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Harrison Ford and the rest of the incredibly hard-to-dislike cast of Apple TV’s quietly endearing dramedy about life, loss and family returns for another outing. The show features guest appearances from Michael J. Fox and focuses on Ford’s character, curmudgeonly elder therapist Paul, and his battle with Parkinson’s disease.
If you have 2 hours
SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE — Disney+
Director Scott Cooper’s film stars Jeremy Allen White as ‘The Boss’ during a difficult but pivotal moment in his career, which resulted in arguably his greatest album: the acoustic, spare and mournful Nebraska. Like its chosen focus period and subject, Cooper’s film is quietly probing, emotionally devastating and, despite what most critics will tell you, by far the superior of the two much-hyped legendary troubadour biopics of last year.
If you have 4 hours
I LOVE LA — Showmax
Rachel Sennott creates and stars in this brisk, sharp satirical comedy about the pressures of Gen Z life in the digital, fame-obsessed streets of sunny, dream-factory Los Angeles. Absurd and cringey, it’s bitingly funny about the shallowness of modern American celebrity and ambition.
If you have 4 hours
BRIDGERTON SEASON 4 — Netflix
Another year, and another member of the Bridgerton clan is ready for their close-up as producer Shonda Rhimes’ popular, bodice-ripping period romance drama returns for a season in which second child Benedict (Luke Thompson) finds his perfect match — or is she his biggest challenge?
If you have 8 hours
WONDER MAN — Disney+
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley make for an engagingly, gently funny odd-couple leading pair in MCU’s latest series outing, as two struggling actors trying to make it big in an ironically superhero-obsessed Hollywood.
