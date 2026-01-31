A-LISTERS | Grazing in the grass up in the Jozi sky

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shado Twala and singer Lira during the launch of Hugh's a jazz bar in Braamfontein in honour of Hugh Masekela.

Too early to call one of the year’s most memorable occasions?

Well, not if you were one of some 200 folks who showed up one steamy evening for the launch of something truly special on the 13th floor of an iconic building in the heart of Johannesburg’s gritty student stomping ground.

But first, let’s rewind a little.

You could have been reading about the goings-on at the Cape Met in this column, but my declining the organisers’ caveat that the gambling sponsors get a shout-out meant that invite galloped away.

As it turns out, the musical gods knew there was something special in the wings — a night of rare charm, with a crowd not of paid influencers but of the truly significant, against a backdrop of unparalleled views of the City of Gold as we soaked up a musical moment to make your heart sing.

Thandiswa Mazwai at the launch of Hugh's. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

This was Thursday night for the opening of Hugh’s, a jazz club named after the father of South African jazz, which is perched atop the distinctive brutalist Braamfontein building that once housed the Neighbourgoods market.

As I step out the lift on the floor whose number is considered unlucky for some, there is a sense of déjà vu — I was here before when the venue was known as Thirteen.

Entering the room, now swathed in oxblood-red velvet, from the curtains behind the stage to the plush booths, familiar faces abound — from Robbie Brozin (his Jozi My Jozi project to light up the Mandela Bridge is in full view through the huge windows on one side of the space) and publisher Laurice Taitz-Buntman to Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, flamboyant advocate Cawe Mahlati and radio station owner Given Mkhari.

And it wouldn’t be a blue-note affair if you didn’t see Nothemba Madumo (she who makes sure the genre always has a spot on the radio dial) or Mantwa Chinoamadi, producer of one of the country’s biggest musical festivals.

The story goes that property redeveloper Adam Levy, whose company owns the building, got the idea for a space blending the bustle of Braam with the essence of the late Hugh Masekela

Hello after a long time to events maven Yvette Mason (who used to put on polo events when they were far more exclusive affairs), while out the corner of my eye I spot Dr Dorianne Weil.

While chatting to veteran (“legendary” would be a fair but overused label in this room) broadcaster Shado Twala, up comes songbird Lira (Lerato Molapo). “We last saw each other when we were in LA filming The World’s Best,” explains Shado, referring to the global talent show that aired on US network CBS in 2019.

Onto the reason we are all gathered here.

The story goes that property redeveloper Adam Levy, whose company owns the building, got the idea for a space blending the bustle of Braam with the essence of the late Hugh Masekela, the internationally renowned trumpeter and flugelhornist.

He approached the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation through Hugh’s daughter, Pula Twala.

In sister Barbara Masekela’s retelling, after receiving Adam’s moving letter about her elder brother, there was no hesitation in agreeing to the partnership.

Barbara Masekela and niece Pula Twala at the launch of Hugh's, a jazz bar in Braamfontein. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Barbara, 85, who was South Africa’s first post-apartheid ambassador to France, nods in approval as she surveys the room.

“This is an intergenerational crowd, and that is wonderful because everywhere Hugh played in America, where he lived for so many years, when you went to concerts, to the club, there were always at least three generations of people. Because the students who went to school with him were now grandfathers, they brought their children and their grandchildren, and I would like to see this happen here as well,” she says.

Those sentiments resonate with Thandiswa Mazwai, who saw Hugh as her “industry dad”. Thandiswa, one of the country’s most powerful post-apartheid voices, spots Hugh’s horn in pride of place on the stage and tears well in her eyes.

Onto those musical moments which no doubt would have left Hugh nodding in approval.

Guitarist Cameron Ward, whose musical journey with Bra Hugh started when he was just 21, leads his band in providing us with an aural gift that reaches a crescendo when King Tha is coaxed onto the stage and her improv leaves the audience mesmerised.

Staying with music, the critically acclaimed artist Sjava (Jabulani Hadebe) looked up to the heavens for inspiration for his latest offering, iNkanyezi NeZinkanyezi, “A star among the stars”.

Sjava with Jesse Clegg at the launch of his album " Inkanyezi nezinkanyezi" at the Wits Dome. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Therefore, fitting that Wednesday evening’s listening session for the album, which goes one step further from his trademark fusion of traditional Zulu music with contemporary styles, took place at Wits University’s recently upgraded planetarium, also in Braamfontein.

“You can expect different sounds, different topics, different cultures and music,” says the multi-award-winning artist about the album, which features collaborations with an eclectic mix including Msaki (Asanda Lusaseni Mvana) and Jesse Clegg.