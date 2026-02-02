‘Jamaica was more emotional for me’ - Christall Kay talks Real Housewives

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After an explosive season finale of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls: Africa filmed in Rio de Janeiro, South Africa’s most talked-about reality star, Christall Kay, is speaking out. After allegations about her itchy private parts and war with castmates, she gives us an inside look at what it’s been like watching the episodes back, her dynamic with former rival Evodia Mogase, and the drama with her other co-stars.

How did you feel after seeing Evodia again?

It was so comforting to see Evodia after all these years, though we had been archenemies in the first season of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg. It was such a surprise to see her, and immediately I felt that we had a newfound bond and that things would be different between us this time. The chemistry of our new meeting and the sparkle of our friendship were endearing.

How different was Jojo Robinson from the perception you had of her?

Jojo and I had always had an Instagram friendship and admired each other from afar. She had always seemed to stick up for me and appreciated me as a real entertainer on the shows. It was disappointing to see how she stuck with her group of friends she had made from Nigeria and her Durban buddies, even when they were in the wrong and never came around to understand that I had been innocent in most of the dealings with the other ladies in starting fights or creating conflict.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa (supplied)

How different were these ladies from this season from the ladies you starred with in Jamaica?

The Rio ladies were different from the Jamaica ladies in the sense that I had no real close associations with any of them. They didn’t know me except from TV and the media. The only person who had known me from before was Evodia, and she turned into my greatest ally.

Dr C and Zena were pretty neutral towards me. However, the other ladies came for me as if I had personally caused them harm in some major way in their own lives, which obviously could never have been the case. Jamaica was more emotional for me, as my so-called friends, who had previous relationships with me, attacked and put me down. That was far more hurtful than complete strangers calling me out for nothing.

Evodia Mogase has been heating up screens as one of the wives on the popular reality show. (Supplied/ 1Magic)

How do you stay calm when you’re in conflict?

I guess I remain as detached as possible in moments when the ladies are coming for me. There was no way they could have that much venom and hatred for me because they didn’t know me from a bar of soap. They had only seen me on TV and in my previous seasons, and if they were basing it on that, then it certainly wasn’t real emotion.

However, over the duration of the show and the way I stood my ground, it really got to them that they didn’t see me sink into the floor. I held my composure and gave it back in a way that made them realise they shouldn’t be messing with me. I am always confident in my ability to defend myself and show others when they are in the wrong.

Reality TV star Jojo Robinson's home is finally complete. (Instagram/ Jojo Robinson )

Is there anything you wish you hadn’t done or said?

Yes, I wish I hadn’t pinched Princess’s cheeks when she was coming for me the way she did. However, sometimes on these shows, your normal instincts and reactions take over, and knowing that the entire nation is watching someone insult and debase you can get the better of you. That said, it is never the right thing to use any form of touch or physical action in an argument.

Did you find love in Brazil?

I did meet a nice guy in Rio, and he introduced me to a lot of lovely spots and beaches. However, we were more like friends, so I wouldn’t say I found romance with him. On the last day in Rio, when I had some time off and went up to the beach, I met the most beautiful man, but nothing came of it because I had to leave for South Africa the next morning.

How has the public’s reception of you been this season

This season, the public were more on my side than they ever have been. The support I received from all races, all genders, and all nationalities, as well as from celebrities, was quite overwhelming. It has given me hope to know that people really do care and that they have a sense of justice.

What makes the perfect Housewife?

The perfect Housewife is a woman who has style, class, confidence in herself, charisma, personality, and the ability to stand up for herself. Most importantly, she has great character and is real.