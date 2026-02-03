How a township delivery system is taking over, one bicycle at a time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Since their inception, e-hailing services and their delivery packages have changed the way South Africans travel and eat.

Whether you forgot one little ingredient for dinner or need to supply a last-minute piece for your child’s homework, there’s always an e-hailing service in waiting — unless, of course, you happen to live in townships or rural communities where those services are not operating.

That is the reality that Kamogelo Lucas Modise faced daily, where safety concerns have barred possibilities for those in need of e-commerce delivery services. Even as a Bolt driver, Modise noticed a gap in a market where safety concerns and accessibility left many communities under-served. This inspired him to start Lupa Township Delivery, which utilises bicycles as the primary means of ensuring products reach consumers.

“The idea was to create a locally developed delivery application that employs local residents using bicycles,” says Modise. “Since the riders are born, live and work in the same townships, they understand the community, are less likely to be targeted for crime and do not require cars or motorbikes, reducing fuel and maintenance costs.”

The concept of having important goods delivered by bicycle saw many businesses sceptical about Modise’s initiative.

Since the riders are born, live, and work in the same townships, they understand the community, are less likely to be targeted for crime, and do not require cars or motorbikes, reducing fuel and maintenance costs.

Modise praises communities that embraced the business as their way of showing support for a local entrepreneur.

“Trust was further strengthened by starting with essential services, such as delivering groceries and necessities to elderly people who could not leave their homes.”

Modise says their service supports people working from home, as well as those who need goods for daycares or elderly family members, for example. “By directly meeting real community needs, the business quickly gained credibility and acceptance,” he said.

With bicycles being commonplace in the township, Modise branched out by employing other members of the community in an attempt to foster job creation. His drive and passion to make a difference through his business saw it being named among the top three participants in the Bolt Accelerator Programme South Africa, earning an innovation award.

Focusing on sustainability, Modise says his expansion strategy focuses on partnering with platforms and retailers already operating in or near townships, such as local pharmacies, fast-food outlets and grocery stores. The model is designed to be replicated by employing local riders in each community, ensuring trust, safety and community buy-in.

“The key is proving the success of the model in one area, then rolling it out to other townships and surrounding regions like Soweto and eventually rural areas, using the same local-to-local delivery approach.”

TimesLIVE