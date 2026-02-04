From ‘minister of Uber Eats’ to ‘Deerhuisen’, here are John’s top five memorable meme moments

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MATRIC STEENHUISEN

Since his ascension in the DA, Steenhuisen’s qualifications have been a hot topic. Though he was a top-performing MP, the Sunday Times reported, Steenhuisen had obtained only a matric certificate.

John #Steenhuisen will never find peace in Parliament. Dr Mbuyiseni Dlozi will show him flames 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lCyfkLz5In — Floyd (@AmuFloyd) November 25, 2018

JOHN VULI GATE

After the success of the John Vuli Gate song made popular by Mapara A Jazz during his 2021 election run in the Steve Tshwete municipality, Steenhuisen had many on social media rolling on the floor with his dance moves to the viral song.

He should have sang “umsebenzi wethu “ after saying he will vula mmmm-sebenziii https://t.co/afM5az7D7o — ShapeShifter🌈 (@NthatyMos) October 18, 2021

The former DA head honcho is not new to busting a viral move or two at various gatherings.

All I want John Steenhuisen to announce tomorrow is that he’ll never dance again. pic.twitter.com/LLA5QRfTzl — Rory Petzer (@RoryPetzer) February 3, 2026

@zukilemajova2 Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen enjoying the South East Asia tour with president #cyrilramaphosa and select members of the SA cabinet. The minister has some patha-phatha dance moves. 🙌🏾👏🏾 #BreakingNews #trendingvideo @Athi Geleba 🇿🇦 ♬ original sound - ZukileMajova

SHOOT THE TRADITIONAL HEALERS

Other than the play of words that came out of the Jon Vuli Gate song, Steenhuisen was a laughing stock after calling for traditional healers to be shot. A gaffe that had South Africa in stitches, Steenhuisen was attempting to mimic the translation made by deputy minister of agriculture, rural development and land reform Nokuzola Capa when she made a direct translation of the Moonshot pact as “ukudutyulwa kwenyanga“.

“Let me tell you, dubula inyanga — that is exactly what we are going to do in this election because we’ve got the size, we’ve got the people and we’ve got the experience, we’ve got the track record and we’ve got a plan to rescue this beautiful country before it’s too late.”

The misused phrase threw many into a tailspin for its misuse and mispronunciation.

MINISTER OF UBER EATS

Among all of his controversies, the minister’s spending habits landed him in the hottest water. Famous for calling on citizens to “end the fat-cat feeding frenzy”, many called out the contradictions when he racked up a R150,000 Uber Eats debt.

The DA Delivers! Get an Uber Eats discount when using code "WEFSTOOGE". 🧢🇿🇦🍌☠️ pic.twitter.com/kwe9qi3cek — Sith Lord Winde 🇿🇦 Western Cape (@AlanWinde666) March 6, 2025

My goat has had enough Uber eats😭😭🔥#JohnSteenhuisen pic.twitter.com/ALATCcSKvS — Sibuyi Ntshembo (@Ntshekzan) February 4, 2026

SHORTS AND ALL

After the announcement that he would be the minister of agriculture, there was plenty of celebration and some mocking of Steenhuisen.

John’s first day as a Cabinet Minister. pic.twitter.com/vFx1UX0nXi — ALooterContinua™ (@ALooterContinua) June 30, 2024

While photos that littered the internet also alluded to laughter about other ministers and their positions, John’s “Deerhuisen” nickname has continued to stick to this day.

TimesLIVE