RECIPE OF THE WEEK | Win your Valentine with this sweet treat

YOGHURT AND STRAWBERRY BUNDT CAKE
INGREDIENTS
- 3 eggs
- 180ml yoghurt
- 200g castor sugar
- 180ml oil
- 1 tbsp vanilla paste
- 180g flour
- 80g cornflour
- ½ C strawberries diced
Glaze
- 250ml yoghurt
- 1 lemon juiced
- 125ml icing sugar sifted
Method
- Preheat oven to 160°C and grease a 22cm bundt cake tin.
- Separate the eggs into two bowls, one for yolks and one for whites.
- Whisk the egg whites until stiff peaks form.
- Add yoghurt and sugar to the egg yolks and whisk until the mixture is light and fluffy.
- While whisking, slowly pour the oil into the yolk mixture.
- Gradually add the flour to the yolk mixture, whisking until just combined.
- Fold the whisked egg whites into the batter.
- Dust the strawberries in a little flour, then gently fold them into the batter.
- Pour the batter into a greased bundt tin.
- Bake for 50 minutes. Test whether the cake is done by inserting a skewer. If it comes out clean the cake is done.
- Once cooled, glaze the cake with icing and decorate with fresh strawberries.
- For the glaze, whisk together yoghurt, lemon juice and icing sugar in a bowl. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before glazing
Recipe courtesy of Rediscover Dairy.
