Lush luxury taken up a notch

There’s a particular pleasure reserved for beautiful hotel rooms — not the earnest, beige sort designed for conferences and early breakfasts, but the kind that understands romance as an art form. A good hotel room conspires against the outside world. Heavy curtains, crisp sheets, lighting that flatters rather than interrogates soften time itself. Shoes are kicked off with intent. Phones are silenced out of desire, not dicipline. It’s indulgent — and worth every fleeting pang of guilt.

Escaping to a hotel with your lover isn’t really about travel; it’s about permission — to pause real life, suspend routines and responsibilities, to exist briefly in a parallel universe where the bed’s always made and champagne appears without explanation. Intimacy expands in this bubble. Silence feels companionable, cushioned by thick carpets and well-designed space.

Closing the door on the world together is a delicious act of defiance. Room service in plush robes. Baths at indecent hours. Mindless movies from bed. The pleasure of anonymity — you’re no one here, and therefore free.

The Mount Nelson has always understood this. Pink, poised and grand, it’s perfected hospitality as performance for more than a century. Now, in a radical move, it’s invited South African fashion intellectual — Thebe Magugu — to rethink what luxury can mean now.

Tezza with: Brightness, Le Robe Club (Supplied)

And in other news, the hippest item of design to take over Cape Town is what I call my “nonna gown”, the beach set’s new uniform, dreamed up by a clever friend who understands that comfort = chic. Le Robe Club makes ironically frumpy towelling gowns that are cultish, perfect for long lunches overlooking turquoise water on the Italian Riviera - and anything else, really.

Locally made and released in limited drops, they’re designed for post-swim drifting and barefoot coffee runs. My favourite detail is the care label, which reads like life advice: “Take Care of You. Wash me in cool water, eat the croissant, call your mother, SPF, always. We love you.”

The Valentine’s Love Drop arrives in scarlet red with bubblegum-pink trim. Available at Dorp Hotel on 10 February and The Corner Store from 11 February. Quantities, as ever, are strictly limited.