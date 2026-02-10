IN PICS | Extraction and exploitation from the barrel of a gun

For generations, the lime pits of Ndwendwe — where the mineral lime known as umcako in isiZulu is mined — have been carved by women. In the rolling green hills of northern KwaZulu-Natal, long before the business turned violent, lime digging was a lifeline.
It fed households, sent children to school and transformed an unforgiving landscape into a fragile economy run almost entirely by women. Today, the same pits are controlled by armed syndicates. What was once a communal trade built on grit and survival now belongs to a handful of elites, locals say — men with guns who dictate who digs, who sells and who eats.
A trade born of hunger
Centuries ago, women from across the province travelled to Ndwendwe before sunrise, driven by the simple urgency of hunger. They walked for hours, identified mineral seams and dug by hand. Many slept in the surrounding bush so they could claim the best spots at first light and fill more sacks before dusk.
The work was brutal and dangerous. Narrow shafts snaked deep underground, unsupported corridors stretching into darkness.
“We dug different holes at once, sometimes with two or four people inside,” said Yvonne Shange. “The tunnels would collapse and close our way out. Sometimes we heard screams from someone buried alive. I witnessed three deaths on that site. One of them was my sister.”
Fear eventually pushed many women out of the pits. Younger men stepped in, negotiating to dig on their behalf and selling the lime back to them by the sack. The arrangement was risky but workable. Families still earned. The community still benefited. Then the mafias arrived.
‘It was their way or no food’
Residents say armed groups stormed the area and declared the pits under new management.
“These guys came armed and told us we would now work for them,” said Sifiso Ngcobo. “We would be paid according to how many sacks we filled per day. There was no negotiation. It was their way or no food. Some stayed, but most people left because they feared they would die.”
From that moment, diggers no longer owned what they extracted. Every sack belonged to the syndicates, who controlled distribution and resale, including supply to markets in Durban.
When the Sunday Times visited the site at dawn, a speeding SUV cut through the morning mist. A man with a visible 9mm pistol stepped out and demanded to know why journalists were there.
“Go away from here,” he said. “This is our business. Media is not allowed.”
The women who built it now pay the price
Many of the original women diggers now buy lime at inflated prices from the very pits they once controlled. Ncamisile Shangase, 58, who began digging in 1990, remembers when the work was dangerous but independent. Today, she says, survival comes with a mounting list of fees.
“We pay for the hole; money for digging; money to move it from the shaft to the road; money to load it into transport; and money for a car to bring it home,” she said.
“Everything is charged per sack. Then we still pay for transport to take the final product to the Durban market.”
Shangase processes the raw lime at her home in Inanda before selling it. Despite the shrinking margins and rising risks, she continues. “At the end of the day, if I can buy a sack of maize meal, that is better than nothing,” she said.
“We don’t have jobs. This business is hard, but it is better than sitting at home. We don’t care about the challenges as long as we can put food on the table.”
In Ndwendwe, the pits remain open. The women who built the trade still depend on it. But the industry they created — born from hunger, sustained by courage — now operates under the shadow of guns.
