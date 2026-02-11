GET THE LOOK | Slay the office like Bonang Matheba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From her love of monochromatic ensembles to bold boxy fits, here's how you can take on Matheba's striking look from the red carpet.

As January comes to a close, the last few holidaymakers bid adieu to relaxed weekdays and prepare to return to the concrete jungle. And with so many looking to make their holiday glow last a little longer, refreshing your work staples is a great way to make dressing for your nine-to-five more refreshing. And who better to look to than the Queen B of South Africa’s entertainment industry, Bonang Matheba.

The style star and businesswoman is known to some for her glittering ball gowns on red carpets and TV appearances. A thread she sews into her workwear off camera and on social media. Here are some of the top looks you can incorporate to slay your next blue Monday or boardroom meeting.

MOTHER OF MONOCHROME

1. Off-shoulder top, Karl Lagerfeld, R 3,550. 2. Silver Alternating Cluster Marquise Blue Cubic Zirconia Toggle Bracelet, Lovisa, R280. 3. Women's Black Faux Mini Skirt With Chiffon Overlay, The Fix, R 149. 4. Women’s ALDO STESSYSLING White_Bone Heels ALDO R 1,899. (Instagram/bonang_m)

Making a ferocious comeback at the height of Covid-19, monochrome looks were a popular trend that wrapped dopamine dressing with bold colours and a softer approach to luxury in cooler tones. All with one job in mind — creating a sophisticated look that comes with little fuss.

To replicate Matheba’s signature approach, go for candy-coloured mints and cotton candy, and for striking looks, try canary yellows or denim blue. Play it safe with black and white with a touch of femininity.

OUT OF THE BOXY

1. 1998 World Cup Bafana knit jersey 16V home, Kasi Flavour, R2,500. 2. Petite emerald, Daniel Wellington, R 3,290. 3. Bootcut And Flare Jeans D-Hush, Diesel, R3,299. 4. Wiley wine patent, Steve Madden, R1,799. (Instagram/bonang_)

Fitted two-piece suits and blouses are expected ensembles in a workplace, so don’t go the traditional route. Take notes from Matheba’s love for oversized fits that give space for a dainty twist with sharp heels and accessories with a feminine flourish. Play with larger-sized or boxy-fit sports jerseys for a glam take on casual Fridays.

SIREN-LITE

1. Jumpsuit Brigit Light Beige, Mango, R1,139. 2. The FIX Women's Stone Slouchy Hobo Bag, The Fix R223. 3. Kaitie heel, Aldo, R1,499. 4. Elan Triad Ring Rose Gold, Daniel Wellington, R1,490. (Instagram/bonang_m)

The office siren look (a trend where young women dress in revealing outfits at work) was meant to push the envelope and put many lovers of the fad in hot water. However, there are easy ways to incorporate it into a professional setting. Layer your favourite cut-out pieces, corsets or bras with mesh tops or caftans to give the overall look a refined finish. Keep it slick with jumpsuits that embrace the sharp silhouettes Matheba loves when paired with coats, blazers or heels.

TAKE UP SPACE

1. Oversized Chunky Hoop Earrings in gold from Boohoo, R139. 2. Asymmetric cape long dress, Mango, R1,899. 3. Champagne dial gold tone ladies' analog watch, Guess, R2,995. 4. Blues heel gold, Mango, R719. (Instagram/bonang_m)

Matheba is not one for catching eyes through maximalist styling or heavy embellishments when she’s making corporate moves, so she relies on statement pieces doing all the talking. Sweeping coats or billowing dresses can help you take up visual space. Rather than over-the-top ensembles, keep the pairings tonal with wide pieces or pleated skirts and trousers.