From DTBS Flashes to future opportunities: Stadio celebrates new Durbanville campus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This year's breathtaking DTBS Flashes performances took place at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on February 7.

DTBS Flashes is not only one of the Western Cape’s largest inter-school events; it’s also one of the most eagerly anticipated — and for good reason.

It sees four schools — Stellenberg, Bellville, DF Akademie, and Tygerberg High — go head to head on both the athletics field and in the stands, where learners perform electrifying “flashes” en masse using their school uniforms to create synchonised visual displays.

As the main sponsor of the recent 2026 edition of DTBS Flashes, Stadio Higher Education was proud to have been part of an event that celebrated school spirit, healthy competition and community tradition.

From the intensity on the track at Green Point Athletic Stadium to the colour and precision of the Flashes performances at DHL Stadium, learners once again demonstrated the power of working together towards a shared goal.

Stadio extends its sincere congratulations to all the participating schools, educators, organisers and supporters who contributed to another memorable event, with special congratulations to DF Akademie for winning the Flashes and to Stellenberg High School for claiming the athletics title — truly outstanding performances.

Linking school spirit to higher learning

The decision to sponsor DTBS Flashes this year is closely linked to an exciting new chapter for Stadio, which offers accredited qualifications via contact, distance and blended learning, across 10 campuses, in SA and Southern Africa.

The private higher education institution recently launched its brand-new Durbanville campus in Cape Town’s northern suburbs. Featuring top-drawer lecture theatres and labs, this future-focused learning environment is designed to prepare students for real-world careers through practical, industry-aligned education.

Sponsoring DTBS Flashes allowed the Stadio team to connect meaningfully with learners and families from the surrounding communities and celebrate the same values that guide the institution’s approach to education.

Stadio believes education should open doors. The qualities displayed by learners at the event — perseverance, collaboration, and pride in their school communities — are the very attributes that help young people succeed beyond the classroom.

It hopes to welcome many of these learners as future students at its Durbanville campus.

To learn more about Stadio and the qualifications it offers, visit Stadio.ac.za.

Don’t miss Experience Day at Stadio Durbanville

Taking place from 9am to 12pm on February 14, this is more than an ordinary open day. It’s your chance to explore the campus, join interactive workshops, meet academic staff, and get a taste of student life. Adding to the excitement, KFM will broadcast live on the day.

For more information, email hellodurbanville@stadio.ac.za.

This article was sponsored by Stadio.