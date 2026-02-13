GET THE LOOK | Dress like a heartthrob

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Worrying about what to wear can cause a lot of stress. While men might have lower expectations of them, it doesn’t mean they should not make the effort. Whether you are on a first date or celebrating milestones, here are top heartthrobs you can learn from on what to wear on the special date.

UNDERSTATED LUXURY

An understated luxury look from Michael B Jordan. (Supplied, Instagram/@michaelbjordan)

While heartthrobs follow a similar style code when it comes to clean-cut aesthetics, it’s really in the details where you can find commendable elements to learn from. Take notes from Sinners star Michael B Jordan, who loves a blend of streetwear and luxury fabrics made for fancy dinner dates. Try co-ord pieces and matching sets to create a minimal look. If you opt for prints, try simple geometric shapes with little or no embroidery or sequins. That’s what his staple neck, ear and wrist accessories are for. That will bring the bling and shine.

THE COOL KID

Have a little fun with Thabang Molaba's minimal approach. (Supplied, Instagram/@thabangmolaba_:)

For a fun night out bowling or dancing, Thabang Molaba is definitely your winner. From the ease of Cape Town’s southern suburbs to the tailored fits of boys in the north of Joburg, Molaba’s style is a blend that can work in different settings. Have a little fun with soft linens or sheer pieces you can accessorise playfully with layered chains or armbands.

ON TREND

Look to trendy pieces to capture Makazole Mapimpi's style on Valentine's Day. (Supplied, Instagram/@makazoli)

As an up-and-coming style star, Makazole Mapimpi has been turning heads with his new and explorative look. Other than dropping matching athleisure sets and regular T-shirt and jeans combos, Mapimpi goes for trendy items that can be paired with many pieces in his closet.

Perfect for a movie date, music festival or the nearest art exhibit, follow the rugby star’s lead with boxy collar shirts or men’s cropped tees that are layered with tank tops or tucked in. Exaggerate the shape with wide-leg trousers or Bermuda shorts that can be paired with chunky sneakers or loafers, respectively.

ON THE RUN

How to accessorise a sporty look with Libho Geza. (Supplied, Instagram/@libhogeza)

Whether he’s attending a ritzy launch event or going for a run on Instagram, Libho Geza is always expertly accessorised. The reality TV star and content creator is a great model for what to wear on a hike or paddle date. Keep it monochrome, whether it’s an active vest and trackpants combo or a compressor shirt and shorts duo. Pair it with matching appropriate hiking or running shoes and showcase your fashion flair with a pair of striking sunglasses and a sporty harness or tactical suspenders, as long as it complements your body shape.

RISK TAKER

Lucien Laviscount's bold yet understated style. (Supplied, Instagram/@its_lucien)

Much like the characters he has played on Scream Queens and Emily in Paris, Lucien Laviscount is always dapper and drenched in designer garments from head to toe. However, his personal approach features a lot more risk-taking. Never be scared to layer a skirt on your look or shop accessories from the women’s department. For experience-based dates such as wine tastings, boat rides or sip and paints, Laviscount’s unorthodox approach might be the perfect fit for you.

Prioritise comfort and style with sleeveless tops you can pair with any jacket or shacket (shirt jacket). Go for warm looks rather than cool tones so you can be decked out in colourful and vibrant gold or colour-blocking accessories that show a bit of personality. Don’t be scared to throw in nostalgic pieces such as candy-coloured jewellery or rock up in a dungaree that complements your waist.