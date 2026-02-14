A-LISTERS | Top brass mingle at Bishopscourt bash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Clement Manyathela and Avumile Qongqo at the British high commissioner's reception on the eve of the opening of parliament.

Pause the Sona pomp and ceremony. The party you wanted to be at — on the night before the 21-gun salute and the air force fly past — was unfolding at a sprawling Bishopscourt residence, where political manoeuvring met social choreography.

The Eve of the Opening of Parliament reception, hosted by the British High Commission, has become a set piece on the diplomatic calendar. Less podium and more canapé, it’s the evening when politicians from across the aisle cast aside their differences to share a drink and a chinwag before the parliamentary year begins.

This year it drew more than 1,000 guest: expats, business heavies, creative types, activists and many from the local diplomat community. Down the driveway, Discovery Vitality’s Dinesh Govender joined the receiving line to greet British high commissioner to South Africa Anthony Phillipson and his wife Julie.

British high commissioner Antony Phillipson and his wife Julie. (Ruvan boschoff)

Alas, with the high commissioner’s term drawing to a close, this would be the final EOP reception for the couple.

I, for one, will miss Julie’s wardrobe of English-garden florals and Anthony’s dry British wit. A recent post from @ukinsouthafrica — teasing their US counterparts for prematurely claiming top spot in tourist arrivals to our shores last year — was vintage form. The final tally showed the Brits pipped the Yanks to the post, recording over 400,000 visitors to the US’s 391,939).

Out on the expansive lawn, among the many Brits in attendance, I was introduced to artist and sculpture Nicola Anthony. Her recent exhibition illuminating the Magna Carta through words and light drew record crowds to Durham Cathedral.

Artist Nicola Anthony. (Ruvan boschoff)

I didn’t, as hoped, get to meet a baroness, Dawn Primarolo — I had wanted to ask about her “Golden Tampon” award for abolishing VAT on sanitary products during Gordon Brown’s premiership. Instead, I got to enjoy margaritas with Lindiwe Mazibuko, once leader of the opposition in our own parliament in her DA days.

Lindiwe is now strengthening democratic leadership across the continent through the non-profit Futurelect.

Lindiwe Mazibuko. (Ruvan boschoff)

Two other figures whose political blood once ran blue were also in attendance: Mmusi Maimane, now at the helm of Build One South Africa; and Herman Mashaba, leader of ActionSA. I reminded “Uncle Herman” that the last time we met on these lawns he was predicting a parliamentary shake-up. When the cards were dealt, his party sent six MPs to Cape Town; these days, he has his sights on reclaiming Joburg’s mayoral chains.

Nearby stood someone many once hoped would enter formal politics: former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Thuli and I found more pressing matters to discuss than politics. I wanted to know who designed her fetching black-and-white checkerboard dress. Her answer surprised me. “I made it myself,” she said, explaining she had sewn it during the pandemic. “As a family, we needed things to do to lift us up — and I lift myself through drawing, designing and sewing.”

There was only one speech — yes, this is not your typical political gathering. When Anthony rose to address us, he spoke of “a very important moment to reflect on our shared commitment to democracy and partnership rooted in common values”. The repetition of “shared values” and “partnerships” made his point crystal clear.

With so many guests, the festivities spilled across the garden: a DJ booth and dance floor at the upper end, a more relaxed lounge area below. After hours of mingling, I finally made for the food stands — fish and chips, vegan risotto, vetkoek with mince, British pies — only to find their offerings reduced to crumbs.

As a light drizzle settled over Bishopscourt, I also caught up with two good-looking locals: radio host (and Adele fan) Clement Manyathela, and actor Avumile Qongqo.