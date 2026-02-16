FREE TO READ | Sustainable success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Franchise Association of South Africa (FASA) is the leading industry body dedicated to the development and protection of ethical franchising in South Africa. Founded in 1979,

FASA has spent over four decades serving as the official representative of the sector, ensuring both franchisors and franchisees adhere to international best practices. With franchising contributing roughly 15 per cent to South Africa’s gross domestic product, the association plays a critical role in driving economic growth, nurturing entrepreneurship and facilitating large-scale job creation.

MISSION AND ETHICAL STANDARDS

At its core, FASA is the guardian of the industry’s Code of Ethics. It was one of the first associations globally to adopt such a code, which has since been integrated into the South African Consumer Protection Act. This framework ensures that members operate with transparency and integrity, providing prospective business owners with reliable disclosure documents and fair agreements. By maintaining these high standards, FASA gives investors the peace of mind that they are entering into a viable, vetted business system.

THE ANNUAL CONFERENCE AND EXPO

The association’s flagship events – the Annual Franchise Conference and the International Franchise Expo (IFE) – serve as the premier meeting grounds for the industry, connecting established brands with the next generation of business owners.

The annual conference, held on 19 February 2026 at Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre, is designed for high-level strategy and networking among current franchisors, policymakers and industry experts It serves as a forum to discuss the state of the industry. While themes evolve, such as the 2026 focus on “Building the South African Economy through Franchising”, the core objective remains constant: to identify economic trends, lobby for favourable business regulations and share innovations in technology and operations.

While the conference is strategic, the expo is an interactive showcase. It enables entrepreneurs to meet face-to-face with brands across diverse sectors – from fast food and retail to education and automotive services. Visitors can explore various opportunities.

Together, FASA’s advocacy and its marquee events create a robust ecosystem for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). For anyone looking to enter the world of business “for themselves but not by themselves”, FASA remains the essential gateway to sustainable success.

Freddy Makgato,

chief executive officer, FASA.

www.fasa.co.za

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):