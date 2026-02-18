RECIPE | Three coffee mocktails to give your morning a bougie start

AFFOGATO
Ingredients
- 1 scoop vanilla ice cream
- 40ml Nespresso (Choose between Cioccolatino/Caramello/Vaniglia)
- 5g Nestlé dessert topping (your preferred choice between Peppermint Crisp/Hazelnut/Bar-One)
Method
- Add 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream into a serving cup.
- Extract a 40ml Espresso directly over the ice cream, using the chosen coffee flavour.
- Drizzle your chosen flavour topping.
ICED PISTACHIO VANILLA LATTE
Velvety pistachio vanilla coffee layered with cold milk foam and a nutty garnish for a luxurious treat.
Ingredients
- Ice
- 80 ml pistachio vanilla coffee
- 120ml cold milk foam
- 5g pistachio paste
- 3g crushed pistachio garnish
Method
1. Smear the inner cup with pistachio paste.
2. Add ice to cup.
3. Cold froth the milk and pour over ice.
4. Extract 80ml of pistachio vanilla coffee.
5. Garnish with crushed pistachios.
SWEET ACTIVE DELIGHT
A revitalising mix of Active+ coffee, honey sweetness, and zesty lemon for a refreshing twist.
Ingredients
- Ice
- 80ml Active+ coffee
- 15g honey
- 120ml cold milk foam
- 3g lemon zest garnish
Method
1. Fill ice into cup.
2. Add honey.
3. Froth the milk as cold foam and pour over ice.
4. Extract 80ml of Active+ coffee.
5. Lightly dust lemon zest over foam and drizzle a small amount of honey.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.