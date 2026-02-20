Lifestyle

IN PICS | Joburg Ballet presents classic tale of love and betrayal, ‘Giselle’

Thapelo Morebudi

Monike Cristina is one of three dancers who play the title role 'Giselle' at the Joburg Theatre. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Giselle remains a luminous testament to the enduring power of classical storytelling.

Currently running at the Joburg Theatre, the production honours the ballet’s romantic roots while delivering emotional depth that resonates with contemporary audiences.

A classic romantic ballet about love, betrayal, madness and forgiveness. Giselle transcends the grave.

Joburg Ballet dancers perform in 'Giselle' at the Joburg Theatre. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Principal dancers Tammy Higgins, Ryoko Yagyu and Monike Cristina share the title role.

In the role of Albrecht, audiences will see Revil Yon partnering Higgins, Ivan Domiciano with Yagyu and Bruno Miranda with Cristina.

Bruno Miranda and Monike Cristina in 'Giselle' at the Joburg Theatre. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Gabriella Ghiaroni makes her role debut as the icy Queen of the Wilis, while Mario Gaglione debuts as Hilarion.

In addition to the four leading roles, the ballet also showcases dancers in supporting roles, alongside a massed corps de ballet that appears in the ghostly second act — to chilling effect.

Joburg Ballet dancers perform in 'Giselle', the classic tale of love, passion, betrayal and forgiveness. (Thapelo Morebudi)
Monike Cristina (in blue) surrounded by other dancers during a scene from 'Giselle'. (Thapelo Morebudi)
Monike Cristina and other dancers perform in 'Giselle' at the Joburg Theatre. (Thapelo Morebudi)
Cristina Nakos performs in 'Giselle' at the Joburg Theatre. (Thapelo Morebudi)

