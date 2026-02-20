WE’RE LOVING | Great Expectations

Merging heritage silhouettes and sartorial staples, Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection for Dior is a masterclass in powerful tailoring, considered details and modern-day romance.
- Waistcoat R1,299 Forever New
- Steve Madden Bdoozy bag R1,499 Superbalist
- Prada sunglasses R5,090 Sunglass Hut
- Ruffle blouse R1,999 Zara
- The Fix skirt R150 Bash
- Bow detail shirt R769 Zara
- Witchery Lily pearl earrings R799 Woolworths
- Rubi bow R199 Superbalist
- Black Bay Chronograph watch on 41mm steel case POR Tudor
- Velvet blazer R1,699 Zara
- Slingback stilettos R350 Edgars
5 of the best: Metallic bags
- Teagan R899 Forever New
- R899 Zara
- 4Flavour R550 YDE
- Skylah R999 Forever New
- Love Moschino R7,390 Europa Art
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.