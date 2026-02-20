Lifestyle

WE’RE LOVING | Great Expectations

Sahil Harilal

Sahil Harilal

Fashion Editor

Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection for Dior is a masterclass in powerful tailoring, considered details and modern-day romance. (Peter White/Getty Images and supplied)

Merging heritage silhouettes and sartorial staples, Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection for Dior is a masterclass in powerful tailoring, considered details and modern-day romance.

  1. Waistcoat R1,299 Forever New
  2. Steve Madden Bdoozy bag R1,499 Superbalist
  3. Prada sunglasses R5,090 Sunglass Hut
  4. Ruffle blouse R1,999 Zara
  5. The Fix skirt R150 Bash
  6. Bow detail shirt R769 Zara
  7. Witchery Lily pearl earrings R799 Woolworths
  8. Rubi bow R199 Superbalist
  9. Black Bay Chronograph watch on 41mm steel case POR Tudor
  10. Velvet blazer R1,699 Zara
  11. Slingback stilettos R350 Edgars

5 of the best: Metallic bags

We're Loving | Great expectations - 5 of the best: Metallic bags (Supplied)
  1. Teagan R899 Forever New
  2. R899 Zara
  3. 4Flavour R550 YDE
  4. Skylah R999 Forever New
  5. Love Moschino R7,390 Europa Art

Stockists:

