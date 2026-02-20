What’s On | February 22-28

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cape Ballet Africa's dazzling performance of 'The Nutcracker' will delight audiences young and old.

THE NUTCRACKER

WHERE: The Artscape, DF Malan St, Foreshore, Cape Town

WHEN: February 25-March 1

Cape Ballet Africa brings Tchaikovsky’s enchanting score to life in this magical production. Audiences will be transported to a dreamlike world of dancing snowflakes, the Kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and captivated by this classic tale of the Nutcracker Prince as he battles to save his Princess. Dazzling choreography and stunning costumes complement the score, creating an unforgettable experience; every moment is a visual feast for the senses. Tickets are available from R290 via Webtickets.

Laugh until the apocalypse comes in Nik Rabinowitz's 'Geriatric Millennial'. (Quicket)

NIK RABINOWITZ | GERIATRIC MILLENNIAL

WHERE: Durban Jewish Club, 44 KE Masinga Rd, North Beach, Durban

WHEN: February 26

Despite being under-medicated, over-methylated and orthopaedically compromised, stand-up comedian Nik Rabinowitz miraculously remains standing (up) in Geriatric Millennial, live at the Durban Jewish Club. Laugh until the apocalypse comes, the messiah comes back, or your back goes out. Tickets are available from R280 via Quicket.

Join co-founders of Shifty Records, Lloyd Ross and Warrick Sony for the launch of the Shifty 80s vinyl compilation album. (Quicket)

SHIFTY 80’S VINYL COMPILATION

WHERE: Deer Park Café, 2 Deerpark Dr West, Vredehoek, Cape Town

WHEN: February 26

Join Shifty Records founders Lloyd Ross and Warrick Sony in conversation for the launch of the Shifty 80’s vinyl compilation album, with a live recording of an episode about the album for The Rest is Shifty podcast. Tickets are available from R200 via Quicket.

Join the Rotary Club of St Francis for a weekend of great wine, beautiful scenery, and unforgettable moments! (Quicket)

WINE ON WATER-ST FRANCIS BAY

WHERE: Rotary Club, Small Boat Harbour, 15 La Digue Pl, Sea Vista, St Francis Bay

WHEN: February 27-28

Join the Rotary Club of St Francis in the seaside village of St Francis Bay for a unique wine-tasting experience. SA’s top wine producers will be showcasing their best selections across the stunning canals. Guests will be ferried between picturesque decks on dedicated water taxis for two days of indulgence and discovery. Tickets are available from R600 via Quicket.

Time Out Market's Brews & Beer Fest 2.0 will be a malty-faceted day of fun. (Time Out Cape Town)

BREWS & BEER FESTIVAL 2.0

WHERE: Dry Dock, Time Out Market, Old Power Station Building, Dock Rd, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

WHEN: February 28

Time Out Market presents their seasonal Brews & Beers Festival, celebrating the best of craft beer in the Western Cape. Get pumped for another beer adventure on the Dry Dock under Table Mountain, featuring buckets of beer, outdoor games, open-air live music, The Yard Hot-Wings Challenge, and more. Tickets are available from R250 via Quicket.

Conquer Ponte from its core to apex! (Gallo Images / Nelius Rademan)

PONTE CHALLENGE

WHERE: Ponte Tower, 1 Lily Ave, Berea, Johannesburg

WHEN: March 1

Are you ready for an adrenaline-packed urban adventure like no other? Dlala Nje presents the Ponte Challenge, an exhilarating experience that takes you on a journey from the heart of the iconic Ponte Tower and up 948 stairs to an unbeatable view of the Joburg skyline. Get your heart racing; start in the core of this remarkable building and walk, crawl or run your way to the top before enjoying a delicious Afro-cosmopolitan breakfast. Tickets are available from R150 via Dlala Nje’s website.