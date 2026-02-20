YOUR WEEKLY STARS | February 23 — March 1

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PISCES

(Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Look. You’ve done your best. You’ve done the homework. You’ve fixed what could be fixed. Now leave it alone. Put it this way: when you plant a seed, you hope it will manage the rest on its own. You’re not going to dig it up every five minutes to check whether it’s still growing. Same with your life. Plant, and leave. Not everything is up to you, you know. Trust is an enormous part of the process. By Thursday, your fabulous instincts will be kicking in as well.

ARIES

(Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Feeling experimental, are we? Fascinating prospects about? Perhaps, but not intriguing enough to jeopardise what you already have. Or your self-respect, for that matter. So if you want to play games, make sure they’re fun instead of cruel. Not everyone has your peculiar sense of humour. That aside, the career is looking interesting. Pay attention to the signs. The planets are moving slowly now, so patience is needed. But you’re definitely moving in the right direction.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

A transformation in your social life might be far more useful than you thought. An open mind is what’s needed here — although not too open. You’re in the mood to be swept away by a moment of passion — in which case, remember to pack your oars. Career changes look interesting too — as long as you keep your fantasies on a leash. Wanting to be a mountain climber when you’re afraid of heights is just dumb. Keep it real.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Someone’s trying to mess with your head. Pay no attention. In fact, send the interloper some flowers. And remember, no-one can hurt you unless you let them. Even so, ask yourself how you’re contributing to this drama — maybe you were just bored and looking for some excitement — and make amends. Misunderstandings are simple to fix. An apology over coffee is generally all it takes — even if you haven’t done anything wrong. Do it before Thursday.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

No point languishing about like a wallflower hoping for a dance. The world is paying attention — but you’ll still have to open the door to let it in. Cosmic energy works like this: if you stand still, it stands calmly beside you, waiting for instructions. Take a step, and it will rush forward, desperate to help. So, what are you waiting for? Take the step — even if you don’t have a fully formed plan. No-one ever has one of those.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

There’s a powerful urge to pack up and disappear into the night. While this is understandable, given the pressures you’re under, you’ll probably find the planets will plot against you on this one. Not for long though. A few delays will push you to deal with your dramas — and rethink your grand plan. Meanwhile, try for some humility — and turning the other cheek. It’ll be good for you to let someone else take charge for a change.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

A few steamy nights are what you need. Complete with irresponsible behaviour, and wicked indulgences of every sort. Nothing suicidal, obviously — but certainly off-beat enough to shake you out of that complacent rut. There’s a need to rethink. And what better time to do that than when the planet of communication is on strike … from Thursday. For the next three week, you’ll just have to instead rely on your instincts. Yikes!

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

There’s a strong message to get rid of all the un-necessaries — addictions, possessions, worn-out loves ... anything preventing you from soaring the way only you can soar. But for some light entertainment, you might give your social life a whirl. That hermit routine is getting old. Besides, you’re being drawn to people who can help you out. The time to hesitate is definitely not now. Trust the process.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

There’s deception afoot — and if you don’t keep those huge anxious eyes wide open, you could be blamed. Just make sure your own messages are clear and your conscience is one you can sleep with. After that, it’s about trusting that everything will turn out as it should. Just because the communication planet is taking a brief sabbatical, doesn’t mean the universe has lost its way. You’re simply being asked to view your world from a slightly different perspective.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Start saving. A sudden chance for remote, exotic travel could suddenly land in your lap. Seize every opportunity for new experiences. If you don’t, you’ll find the frustration levels building — and the need to do something dastardly almost irresistible. Don’t plan too much though. The goodies are arriving in their own way. Stay alert — and get on the bus. Trust your instincts. The next three weeks will acquaint you with a brand-new side of yourself.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

The most important areas of your life are on hold until mid-March. And since there is very little you can do about this, you might as well bypass the guilt and go straight for the chocolate binge … or whatever else blows your hair back. But bear in mind that while you sulk, the cosmos is extremely busy on your behalf — locating people and options in your favour. So take a break. This one is being handled for you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

Mars, the god of creative genius, wild sexuality, rage and personal power is with you. Take your pick of attributes. You might opt for the divinely sizzling passionate route — or you could choose to rant at all your adversaries. Some basic assertion would obviously be good. Although you might like to consider that other people can have good ideas too. Or you could invite someone delicious back to your lair. That way, you’ll still have some friends left at the weekend.

Your Chart

Steven Lehoko (6 June 1989, Durban, 9am)

Sun sign: Gemini

Moon sign: Cancer

Rising sign: Cancer

Yes, you’re emotional — sometimes too emotional. And no-one would call you balanced. But you’re courageous too — when you need to be. And this is your year to make something big happen. It won’t be easy. You’ll be tested now — in every way possible. But if you start by accepting yourself just as you are, you’ll begin to unearth talents you didn’t know you had. Of course, true love is always a possibility. But so is true heartbreak. So don’t rush into any mad decisions in the hope of being rescued. Rescue isn’t on the cards. But self-discovery is. Your heaviest obstacle is that self-esteem issue — you don’t believe you’re worth much. And a series of bad relationships has seemed to reinforce that belief. Never mind all that. Everyone has his own unique gifts, and no-one can do what you can do. Keep that in mind when applying for your next job. By July your career goals will have changed, and you’ll have a different plan for your life. For now, how about an adventure — even if it’s just for a weekend? If you make a mess, so what? Messes can be cleaned up. Regrets can never be relived. For now, make a list of desires, and trust yourself to make them happen. You’re the architect of your own destiny — as of this moment.

Want your chart read?

asklindashaw@mweb.co.za