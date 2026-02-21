‘Friendship’, ‘The Swedish Connection’ and more: 5 things to stream this week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you have 100 minutes

Friendship — Showmax

Cringe master Tim Robinson stars opposite Paul Rudd in director Andrew DeYoung’s darkly funny, often deeply uncomfortable bromance. When an average suburban dad falls hard for his new charismatic neighbour, chaos and unbearably dark awkward situations pile on thick and fast.

If you have 100 minutes

The Swedish Connection — Netflix

The little-known true story of Gösta Engzell, a Swedish bureaucrat who used the Nazis own love of bureaucracy to help save thousands of Jewish lives during World War II, gets some effective, lightly comic treatment in this easily watchable uplifting tale of good people doing the right thing in the face of terrible circumstances.

If you have 2 hours

Brakpan Chronicles — Showmax

Rian Van Heerden takes a trip to the notorious East Rand town of Brakpan to discover that many of the jokes and stereotypes are true — and what really goes on in the lives and on the streets of one of Gauteng’s oldest, hardest working, tough-fighting and determinedly surviving communities.

If you have 3 hours

Love Story — Disney+

Before their tragic, globally mourned deaths in a plane crash in 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette, were celebrated, criticised and scrutinised endlessly in the world’s press as America’s own royal couple and hoped-for successors to the Kennedy Camelot-era mythmakers of the 1960s. Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star as the ill-fated lovers in creator Ryan Murphy’s highly stylised, greatest-hits-filled, often mealy-mouthed scripted dramatisation.

If you have 8 hours

56 Days — Prime Video

Irish crime writer Catherine Ryan Howard’s 2021 mystery novel about a pair of strangers who develop an immediate connection, move in together during the Covid lockdown in Dublin, and become the subject of a twisty police investigation after a body is discovered in the apartment they were confined to, gets a series adaptation in which the action is shifted to Boston, the Covid-19 lockdown premise is entirely removed and the heat is turned up high.