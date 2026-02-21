Tailored with intention: MmusoMaxwell

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

How has the MmusoMaxwell design aesthetic and language changed since you first launched the brand in 2016?

In the beginning, we were focused on establishing our voice. Over time, that voice has become more confident and restrained. The silhouettes are cleaner, the construction more intentional, and the storytelling more layered.

What key characteristics or design signatures are always present in your garments?

Tailoring is central to our language, but there is always fluidity in the way we cut or layer. We also pay close attention to subtle details, pocket placement, stitch work, fabric weight, and the emotional intention behind each garment.

How would you describe the MmusoMaxwell brand in three words?

Intentional. Refined. Considered

Sustainability is a huge part of your brand. What advice would you give anyone wanting to build a more sustainable work wardrobe?

Start with quality over quantity. Invest in versatile, well-made pieces that can be styled in multiple ways. Choose natural fibres where possible, and support brands that are transparent about their process. Sustainability begins with buying less but buying better.

What are currently your favourite materials and fabrications to work with and why?

South African Merino wool remains a favourite. It’s versatile, breathable, and carries a strong narrative of origin and care. We’re also drawn to cottons and natural blends that hold shape while allowing movement.

What three elements make the perfect suit?

Proportion, fabric, and fit.

How has suiting evolved in the past decade and has that influenced how you craft garments now?

When we started, the oversized, masculine-inspired silhouette defined tailoring. Over the past decade, suiting has opened up. There’s no single dominant cut anymore; oversized, fitted, structured, or fluid can all feel contemporary. That freedom has allowed us to create silhouettes that feel authentic to our vision.

What five staple pieces should everyone have as part of their work capsule wardrobe and why?

A well-cut blazer as it anchors everything. A tailored pair of trousers will always be versatile and timeless. A white, crisp cotton shirt provides effortless structure. A refined knit or wool layer for texture and warmth. And a statement piece, like our Layered Denim Shirt.

Can you tell us more about the Obhuti Abatsha collection and what was the inspiration behind it?

Obhuti Abatsha is our debut menswear collection, centred on brotherhood, identity, and transformation. It explored masculinity as something fluid and evolving. We referenced cultural memory from initiation rites to family narratives, not literally, but through structure, layering, and emotional depth.