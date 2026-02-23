Advancing Social Justice: a conversation with Woolworths

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

February 20 marked World Day of Social Justice, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007 to highlight the importance of fairness, equality, and access to fundamental rights for all.

International days like these serve as moments to raise awareness of critical global issues, mobilise leadership and resources, and reflect on collective progress. World Day of Social Justice, in particular, provides an opportunity to assess how far we as society have come and how much further we need to go in advancing social justice.

Woolworths believes that social justice is a cornerstone of a stable, inclusive, and sustainable business environment.

We spoke to Zinzi Mgolodela, Woolworths’ director of Corporate Social Justice, about the company’s evolving social justice journey and the recent launch of the retailer’s Inclusive Justice Institute.

Tell us more about Woolworths’ Inclusive Justice Institute

Our purpose as a business has always been to add quality to life — not only for our customers, but also for our people and the communities in which we operate.

Guided by Woolworths’ Good Business Journey commitment to do good as we do business, the launch of the Inclusive Justice Institute is a natural extension of this purpose and aligns with our vision to be one of the world’s most responsible retailers.

The Institute brings together our social justice work under a single, focused framework, allowing us to address systemic challenges in a more intentional and meaningful way. It is home to two non-profit companies: the Community Inclusive Justice Institute (CIJI) and the Enterprise Inclusive Justice Institute (EIJI).

Our purpose as a business has always been to add quality to life — not only for our customers, but also for our people and the communities in which we operate — Zinzi Mgolodela, Woolworths’ director of Corporate Social Justice

CIJI drives Woolworths’ social impact programmes, with a focus on strengthening food security and improving access to quality basic education. These efforts are aimed at building community resilience and advancing economic inclusion.

EIJI, on the other hand, leads our Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) development work, supporting small and emerging businesses with mentorship, technical expertise, market access and financial support, enabling them grow into sustainable Woolworths suppliers.

What are some of the exciting developments since the launch of the Institute?

In a short time, the launch of the Institute has truly energised our social justice efforts across the business and ignited meaningful partnerships with other corporates in SA. One of the most encouraging outcomes has been the way our employees have embraced this work, stepping forward as “Social Justice Champions”.

This financial year marked a significant milestone when, for the first time in the history of the Woolworths CEO Excellence Awards, the top honour was awarded for social justice impact. The award went to Baden Jacka, head of Fresh Produce Trade in Foods, in recognition of his leadership in transforming our supplier base.

In close collaboration with the EIJI team, Baden and his team have challenged traditional approaches and, in a relatively short period, unlocked opportunities to onboard a number of small emerging farmers into our fresh produce supplier base, some of which are women farmers.

Yolisa Mathumbu, a Living Soils Community Learning Farm graduate, now manages the Seeds of Hope Food Garden at Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West, Cape Town. The produce from the garden, which includes fruit, vegetables, eggs and honey, plays a vital role in reducing costs, and strengthens Heartlands’ food security. (Woolworths)

We are also excited to be launching our second Living Soils Community Learning Farm, in partnership with our produce supplier HarvestFresh, in Gauteng. The farm is on track to open in March 2026 with 20 interns who, over the course of the year, will get hands-on experience in regenerative agriculture and personal development skills to prepare them for employment and potentially entrepreneurship opportunities in the agricultural sector.

The Living Soils model has the potential to reshape parts of our food system. It is not only a training ground for future farmers, but a platform for addressing inequalities in education, employment, and food access.

The initiative empowers women and young people, creates pathways for future custodians of the farming sector and promotes community-centred regenerative agriculture. In doing so, it supports environmental sustainability while advancing more equitable access to nutritious food.

Our social justice journey is an empowerment journey not only for the communities and entrepreneurs we support, but also for us as a business, and for our employees, suppliers, and partners.

It is a journey that calls on all of us to act with purpose and courage, so that we help shape a more inclusive sustainable SA — not only for today, but for the generations that will follow.

This article was sponsored by Woolworths.