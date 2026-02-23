Cape Town goes dark

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lumenocity – The Art of Light comes to the Company’s Garden in April.

Cape Town is preparing to embrace its darker side this autumn with two after‑hours spectacles that will push the city into new creative terrain. The first arrives in March when the Cape Town City Ballet summons Bram Stoker’s iconic vampire to the Artscape for David Nixon’s Dracula.

Nixon, the Canadian-born choreographer behind several acclaimed narrative ballets, created Dracula in 1999. It has since earned a reputation for its cinematic Gothic atmosphere, theatrical invention and physically daring choreography.

Isabella Blair and Leusson Muniz appear in 'Dracula' at Cape Town's Artscape in March. (Lindsey Appolis)

Based on Stoker’s 1897 novel, the ballet follows Jonathan Harker’s ill‑fated journey to Transylvania and the unsettling chain of events that unfolds once Count Dracula casts his hypnotic gaze on England. Expect mist, menace, velvet, gleaming canines and a chorus of female vampires gliding through the gloom with unnerving grace.

Nixon himself directs the production and is also responsible for the set, stage and costume design.

Tracy Li, the artistic manager of the Cape Town City Ballet, says, “We’re thrilled to bring David’s Dracula to Cape Town, a ballet that allows our dancers to explore both raw physicality and intense storytelling.”

Once audiences have had their fill of capes and candlelight, the nocturnal energy will drift outdoors in April for Lumenocity – The Art of Light. This four-night festival will see the country’s oldest park, the Company’s Garden, become a canvas for Africa’s first large‑scale festival devoted entirely to light-based art.

Inside Lumenocity's 10m light tower, shifting projections will turn the space into a swirling, immersive canvas. (Lumenocity )

Visitors will be able to wander along illuminated pathways, linger beneath projection-mapped facades and encounter interactive artworks that flicker and shift in response to sound and movement. South African artists have created installations that stretch scale and imagination, including a towering 10m light structure with a walk-through LED chamber and the Beam of Hope, a vertical shaft of light visible across the city skyline throughout the festival’s run. The South African Museum and National Gallery will also be wrapped in vast projections, giving the surrounding space a dreamlike quality.

Designed as a gentle, family-friendly evening out, Lumenocity will pair its artworks with food trucks, ambient performances and an atmosphere that encourages wandering, touching and simply being present in the glow.

Together these two autumn offerings invite the city to step out after sunset and see what happens when it lets the night take the lead.

• Dracula is on at Artscape from March 13-29. Tickets cost from R180. Available at Webtickets and the Artscape box office on 021-421-7695.

• Lumenocity – The Art of Light is April 9-12. Tickets from R150 are available at Quicket. For more information, see www.lumenocity.co.