KwaZulu-Natal’s luxe renaissance

Summer, 1980: the only place to go — the place everyone wanted to go — was the Natal north coast. It was tropical, it was paradise, it was coconut suntan oil beach days and fiery nights on pool decks strung along the coastal walk.

Summer, 1990: Umhlanga was a little tired, and folks moved their holidays to provinces further south.

Summer, 2026: the good news is that the sun comes up in the east every morning. And it’s rising on a revitalised north coast. Swish new hotels and resorts are opening, and the old faithful have been spruced up to match.

And people are remembering that allure of South Africa’s Dolphin Coast, which stretches from Umhlanga Rocks to the Tugela River mouth at Zinkwazi Beach.

The new and the old: Sala Beach House (which opened three years ago) and The Oyster Box Hotel (which opened in 1954) recently received five-star premium gradings from the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa. It’s the council’s most elite tier and recognises properties that offer exceptional, ultra-luxurious products, service and quality beyond standard five-star levels.

A stay at one of these places means unique experiences such as personalised butler service, fine dining, conservation and an outstanding guest journey. There are just 23 establishments in the country with a premium five-star grading, and these are the only two in KwaZulu-Natal.

Naturally, they needed to be tested. First stop: Sala Beach House, overlooking Thompson’s Bay, with private direct access to the beach.

Sala Beach House. Picture: Supplied (Supplied )

And yes, Sala Beach House is all that. You arrive at a tall wall and unassuming gate. Everything changes when that gate slides open. The car (we Ubered from King Shaka International Airport — the road network is astonishing, and roadworks continue on world-class highways and interchanges) delivered us to a welcoming team, replete with cool towels, followed by a short walk down a winding path through a tropical jungle to even cooler drinks.

The courtyard at the bottom, with its shady trees, cute cocktail pool and smiling staff, is the start of the Sala Beach House offering. It’s wide open to the sea view, and the salty breeze wafts through.

Everything is considered, which makes a quiet statement of unhurried elegance. The staff all know your name, and you want for nothing. The food is terrific, fresh and locally sourced; the spa is outstanding (the QMS facial made me swoon).

Trend alert

At the end of the year, the pundits put forward their annual global luxury tourism trends. For 2026 their forecasts included that people would seek slow, intentional, transformative travel; deep cultural immersion; authenticity; wellbeing prioritised over traditional luxury; ultra-personalised experiences; quiet, restorative escapes; and a focus on “doing nothing”.

Sala ticks all these boxes and more.

Henk Pieterse, the GM, says Sala slots right in. “We have a huge focus on wellness with yoga and retreats… where people can centre themselves.”

This year, expect packages that scratch specific itches, such as stress relief or weight loss “or whatever that might be”, with food and activities designed around them.

The biggest luxury in the modern world, of course, is having the time to do absolutely nothing.

“And to appreciate the little things, like waking up seeing the sunrise over the ocean or lying by the pool and being taken care of. We don’t get that anymore because we’re so rushed and so busy. I think Sala tries to give us that space where we say, ‘Stop, breathe, relax.’”

Due south

On the other side of Umhlanga, The Oyster Box holds court. The venerable old dame has been an apex resort for decades, welcoming movie stars, musicians and other famous folk alongside us mere mortals.

She’s still a gorgeous gal and takes her role seriously as the doyen of nostalgic, old-school glamour. The Oyster Box also has private direct access to the beach, bringing you right to the foot of the famous red and white lighthouse. We watched an events company set the stage for a proposal on the sand and hoped she said “yes”, before wandering back up the stairs to lounge on the red-and-white striped sunbeds around The Oyster Box’s huge pool.

The Oyster Box's Lighthouse Bar. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

Cocktails were the order of the day. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, I recommend the Umhlanga Schling, a lurid concoction of cane muddled with fresh pineapple and mint, topped with crushed ice and mango juice. Foodwise, make sure you’re hungry on arrival, because you have to do the high tea at least once (more cake than a bakery and a sushi bar) and the famous curry buffet.

The breakfast buffet includes oysters and Champagne. Did we say old-school glamour?

Philisiwe Gumede, The Oyster Box GM, talks about a return of luxury tourism to KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast.

“KwaZulu-Natal is fast becoming one of South Africa’s most desirable luxury destinations, offering an exceptional blend of five-star bush and safari experiences alongside premium coastal properties on the north coast,” she says.

And neither Pieterse nor Gumede guards their coast jealously. Both welcome the new developments as benefits for everyone. “The upcoming launch of Club Med is set to accelerate demand even further, strengthening KwaZulu-Natal’s position as a world-class destination for travellers who expect the finest,” says Gumede.

Club Med ahead

The biggest news is Club Med South Africa Beach and Safari, expected to open in July. (Bookings are already open, so get in there.)

It is the first Club Med in South Africa and the first in the world to offer a dual location and a Club Med Surf School. Along with all the usual Club Med trappings, the beach resort will have 411 lodgings spread over several buildings, including 66 suites in the Exclusive Collection Ilanga.

The bush component is Mpilo Safari Lodge, on a private 18,000ha big-five game reserve a 45-minute flight or four-and-a-half-hour drive away. It will have 75 premium tents.

Jennifer Campbell, the editor of Get It Ballito, Umdloti, Umhlanga, says though the north coast is not yet operating at the same level as established international hubs such as Cape Town, there has been a resurgence in high-end tourism. “This is being driven by renewed confidence in the destination, significant private investment and a growing appetite for premium, experience-led travel.”

It’s right up there with 2026 global luxury tourism trends. “The region naturally lends itself to slow, intentional travel, wellness-focused stays and quiet, restorative escapes,” says Campbell.

Coming up

High-end residential developments with hospitality components are also springing up. Places like Zimbali Lakes Resort, with amenities such as golf, luxury villas and a supercar facility.

It’s part of IFA Hotels & Resorts’ Zimbali Vision 2030. Still to come is the Zimbali Lakes Marina and Zimbali Country Estate, together representing “an imagined R50bn long-term vision”. The marina is a proposed large-scale waterfront development at the Tongaat River mouth that includes a new breakwater and a family-friendly shoreline.

On the face of it, the north coast is a very different creature from my childhood playground. The Umhlanga beachfront is chockablock with gleaming multistorey buildings, and restaurants and bars are a dime a dozen. But underneath, it’s exactly what it’s always been: a steaming tropical beach destination promising happy, sunny holidays.

· Kearney was hosted by Sala Beach House and The Oyster Box.

Business Day