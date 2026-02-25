How to stop being a gimba: save money on food with these healthy tips

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Whether it’s the budget speech or tightening your belt in financially insecure times, those midnight trips to the kitchen can feel like you’re always demolishing the entirety of an already empty fridge and pantry.

The good news is that the mid-afternoon slump isn’t a personal failing but rather a mix of energy dips, dehydration and not having a snack plan that holds you.

Here are three simple, realistic ways to avoid the pre-dinner snack raid so you don’t have to walk into a new month with a flat wallet:

1. Thirst often shows up as hunger

We don’t always read our body’s signals perfectly, and sometimes what feels like hunger is just a nudge to hydrate. Before reaching for a snack, try sipping a big glass of water, Rooibos tea, herbal tea or even a light broth. Give it 10 minutes. If you’re still hungry, then it’s probably real hunger, and you can make smart decisions.

2. Choose a snack with staying power

If you’re genuinely hungry at 3pm, it helps to choose a snack that will keep you satisfied until dinner. Macadamias are one of the best “get-me-to-dinner” options because they’re rich in mono-unsaturated fats (the good fats also found in olive oil and avocados). These fats digest slowly, which means steady energy and real satiety, not a quick spike followed by another rummage through the cupboard.

“They’re exactly the kind of snack that works with your body, not against it,” says Jillian Laing at Love Macadamia.

“A small portion delivers flavour, satisfaction, and sustained energy, which is what most people are looking for in that mid-afternoon moment.”

They’re also naturally satisfying with a buttery, slightly sweet taste, but they come with substance: good fats, fibre, antioxidants and key nutrients — all of which support metabolism and energy production. In other words, they don’t just plug the hunger gap; they help your body tick along properly through the afternoon.

The key is portioning. A measured portion, packed into a small container or snack pack, is enough to curb hunger and keep you comfortably satisfied until dinner.

3. Add a 3pm pause to your routine

Most fridge-raiding happens when the afternoon feels chaotic. A tiny ritual can interrupt the spiral. Try one of these:

step outside for five minutes of fresh air or sunlight;

do a quick lap of the house/office or a short stretch; or

set a “snack check” alarm for 3pm so you pause and decide, rather than autopilot

That little reset lowers stress, gives your brain a breather and makes you less likely to look for comfort in the cupboard.

