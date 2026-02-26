Q&A | Makhwela tells us why she loves being a Mseleku

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As one of the most talked about shows in South Africa, Uthando Nesthembu’s return continues to spark conversations on the emotional moments in the Mseleku family.

In its ninth season, the conversations are heavier and the cracks seem harder to ignore. While MaKhumalo appears to be reconsidering her place in the marriage, it raises difficult questions about her future. MaYeni remains at odds with Musa, with unresolved issues continuing to strain their relationship. MaNgwabe has decided to stay, but will her past feelings resurface?

Meanwhile, first wife MaCele stands resolute, firm in her commitment to her marriage despite the turbulence around her.

“Number 5”, also known as MaKhwela, has officially joined the show after being on the outside looking in. Now firmly part of the Mseleku household, she arrives with a baby girl, an addition to the growing family, and a new chapter in the story.

We recently caught up with MaKhwela as she opened up about stepping into the spotlight, adjusting to life on a reality show and navigating the pressures that come with it.

When we first saw you, you didn’t have a child, and now we see your journey as a new mother. What is motherhood like for you?

Motherhood has transformed me in the most beautiful way, yet it is the most challenging role I have ever had to take on. It has softened me, strengthened me and given me a deeper purpose in life. I’m learning every day about patience and unconditional love.

Musa Mseleku and his wives. (Via Mzansi Magic/Twitter)

How do people react when they see you in public, and how do you handle being famous?

Most of the time they are very warm and supportive. They do recognise me. Some come to greet, others ask for pictures. There are moments when it feels a bit overwhelming, especially when people feel like they know about my life. I always choose to remain grounded and constantly remind myself who I am.

What is your favourite part of being a member of the Mseleku family?

My favourite thing about being a Mseleku is my man and being able to execute tasks he has entrusted me with.

What is one thing about you viewers don’t see?

People don’t get to see my quiet side. I’m very reflective. There is also a very soft and more private version of me that exists away from cameras.

When you’re sitting at home with your loved ones, with no cameras around, what is the perfect day for you?

The perfect day is simple: waking up without pressure, sharing a relaxed breakfast with my loved ones, spending quality time with my man and our child, no hard labour and enjoying peace and sipping on mommy juice.

There are rumours you are pregnant.

I am not pregnant.

Why should people watch the show?

Because it’s real. It shows love, challenges, growth, culture and the complexity of the family. It sparks the conversations many people are afraid to have openly.