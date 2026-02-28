‘Cloud Dancer’ pantone inspires tranquil beauty trends for 2026

Trending: White Out
Hit reset and return back to basics with crisp, white makeup — and three ways to wear it
- Stark Liner: Minimal yet impactful, wear white as a graphic liner along the upper lash line for a striking lookk. As seen at Romeo Gigli, finish off with a few lashings of white mascara as black mascara takes a backseat.
- Clean Wash: Give a nod to Y2K makeup with a wash of white eyeshadow on the lids. Go for shimmery, white shades for a subtle, ethereal feel — or lean towards opaque, matte textures for an edgy, punk feel.
- Frosty Tones: Channel your inner Ice Queen with frosty hues with white, silvery undertones that will add iridescence to skin, lips, eyes and cheeks. Apply a crisp, white kohl into the waterline to create the illusion of brighter, awake eyes.
Olfactory Buzz: Loewe 001 Woman
If smelling like clean, luxury linen is your intention this year then look no further than Loewe’s 001 Woman. This warm, amber-floral scent profile — with notes of jasmine, linen and musk — is the olfactory equivalent of putting on a crisp white shirt with its refined, subtle, yet alluring nature. Inspired by new beginnings and early morning light, it opens up with a fresh, bright opening of Italian tangerine, bergamot and pink pepper, elegantly settling into a warm musky base. Loewe 001 Woman EDP 100ml R3,835
Travel to: Restore Settings
Looking for a quick weekend reset? Get out of the city and escape to spa sanctuaries that have just the thing:
- Spier Hotel & Spa, Stellenbosch
Great for: Get a dose of plant-based healing at Spier’s botanical-inspired spa. A wellness retreat that draws on the healing powers of the Cape floral biome, it’s designed to recharge and restore body and mind in the heart of the Cape Winelands. Try: The Cape Herbal Bath House, featuring a full-body exfoliation, herbal soak, and hot stone massage. spier.co.za
- Steenberg Hotel & Spa, Constantia Valley
Great for: Be one with nature at Steenberg Hotel & Spa which champions luxury nature-lead wellness with outdoor treatments and immersive natural environments as well as sweeping views of vineyards and mountain. Try: The Outdoor Thermal Suite Experience, featuring a sauna, Nordic ice-bucket shower and heated vitality pool. steenbergfarm.com/spa
Six of the best: Cloud Dancers
- La Mer The Eye Balm Intense 15ml R4,885
- Chanel Nº 5 The White Gold Body Oil 250ml R2,795
- MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Sink To A Whisper R550
- 23 By Noah The Ritual Collection R4,511
- Aqualis Kinesis Eau De Parfum 100ml R5,460
- Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick in Lit R1,660
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.