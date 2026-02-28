Jacket Notes: Why I Wrote ‘Haram’ by Zubayr Charles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Growing up in a strict religious community, much emphasis was placed on what is sinful and what we should avoid in life. We were raised to rightfully fear the Almighty — to understand that our bad actions carry consequences. Faith, in my upbringing, was deeply tied to discipline, obedience and the constant awareness of right and wrong.

Ironically, after leaving high school, there is an almost unwritten rule in Cape Town: going to Long Street and partying is seen as a rite of passage. This culture stands in stark contrast to the teachings of Islam, where alcohol, partying, and other worldly pleasure are deemed haram (forbidden). When you are young, easily influenced and trying to fit in, these tensions can be difficult to navigate.

The beauty of life is that it is a journey, and we are not required to have all the answers at once.

Like many others, I have struggled with my faith and my identity in this Westernised world. As I have grown older, however, I have come to understand that faith is not static; it fluctuates. The beauty of life is that it is a journey, and we are not required to have all the answers at once. I have made many mistakes in my short life. For a long time, I believed that those mistakes defined me — that I had strayed too far to return to my creator. I felt there was no room left for redemption.

'Haram' is Zubayr Charles's debut novel. (Kwela)

But I have since learned that Islam is not merely a religion of rules; it is a guideline, a way of life rooted in mercy, intention and growth. Despite all the fear that was instilled in me from a young age, I am old enough to know that it is important to live peacefully, to do good, and to seek forgiveness when I do falter. With this understanding came the desire to write a story about the struggles that teenagers face — particularly those caught between faith, culture and modernity.

The title Haram is not meant to provoke, nor is it designed for shock value. The narrative follows a young man grappling with his identity, unsure of where he belongs, and desperately trying to make sense of himself and the world around him. The novel engages with subjects often considered taboo: discovering one’s identity, confusion around sexuality, mental health struggles, and substance abuse and addiction. These are realities many teenagers confront, often in silence.

Despite these difficult themes, literature and storytelling must give voice to the real world. Our youth should not suffer in silence. With this story, my intention is to reveal that life is a journey. We will not always have clarity. We will stumble. We will fail. We will make mistakes. But even in our most harmful or misguided moments, there is space to grow, to seek forgiveness, and to strive towards becoming better human beings.

Haram by Zubayr Charles is published by Kwela.