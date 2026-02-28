What’s On | March 3-8

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Entering its eighth edition in 2026, the Joburg Film Festival continues its commitment to championing African and global cinema.

JOBURG FILM FESTIVAL

WHERE: Various cinemas, Joburg

WHEN: March 3-8

Entering its 8th edition in 2026, the Joburg Film Festival (JFF) returns under the theme Feel the Frame, celebrating bold African and global storytelling. Experience cinema as a sensory, emotional journey — where powerful stories, exceptional talent, and filmmaking excellence come together on screen. From compelling screenings to a glamorous awards ceremony honouring filmmakers with the prestigious Nguni Horn, JFF invites audiences to feel every moment of the cinematic experience. Tickets for screenings are available from R120 via Webtickets.

For autumn 2026, KAMERS/Makers introduces its new season theme: Kaleidoscope of Making. (Instagram: @kamersmakers )

KAMERS/MAKERS WINELANDS

WHERE: Allée Bleue Wine Estate, Intersection of R45 and R310, Groot Drakenstein, Franschhoek

WHEN: March 3-8

KAMERS/Makers is South Africa’s leading showcase of South African creativity — a carefully curated platform bringing together local makers across fashion, homeware, jewellery, art, design and food. More than a market, it’s an immersive shopping experience where visitors connect directly with the makers behind the work and discover thoughtfully made products rooted in local design, craftsmanship and innovation. Tickets are available from R110 via Quicket.

MIELIEPOP MUSIC FESTIVAL

WHERE: Mieliepop - Tolderia Resort, Lothair, Ermelo

WHEN: March 5-7

The multiverse collides in a kaleidoscopic explosion of sound, style, and strange at Mieliepop 2026. Think cosmic cowboy chaos meets synth-drenched noir, with stages that shimmer like fractured mirrors and vibes faxed in from every decade that ever existed (and a few that didn’t). Step into their fever dream, dance alongside every version of yourself, and camp under skies with all the comforts of home. Tickets are available from R1,050 via Howler.

KZN Philharmonic Orchestra's 2026 Summer Season kicks off on a high note on Thursday. (valAdamson)

KZN PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA SUMMER SEASON

WHERE: Playhouse Opera Theatre, Anton Lembede St, Durban Central

WHEN: March 5, March 12

The KZN Philharmonic’s two-concert 2026 Summer Season runs in The Playhouse Opera on March 5 and 12. Japanese conductor Yasuo Shinozaki, a longstanding favourite with KZN Philharmonic audiences, takes the podium for the first concert of the season with a juxtaposed bill of French, English and Austrian crowd-pleasers. Widely acclaimed Conrad van Alphen takes the podium for the second and closing concert of the season, conducting a repertoire by Fauré, Chopin and Beethoven. Tickets are available from R132 via Quicket.

2026 Hogsback Mushroom Festival & Symposium is a powerful tribute to diversity as the lifeblood of resilience, beauty, and innovation. (Visit Hogsback)

HOGSBACK MUSHROOM FESTIVAL

WHERE: Kings Lodge Hotel, 6 Main Rd, Hogsback

WHEN: March 6-8

Nestled deep within the ancient afro-montane forests of Hogsback, this unique festival and symposium celebrates the rich diversity and vital role of fungi in ecosystems, cultures, and science. Over three immersive days, you will connect with top researchers, experienced cultivators, indigenous knowledge keepers, and passionate mushroom lovers from across South Africa and beyond. Tickets are available from R50 via Webtickets.