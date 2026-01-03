Lifestyle

WE’RE LOVING | Tropic thunder

Sahil Harilal

Sahil Harilal

Fashion Editor

Party dressing is given an equatorial twist through billowy silhouettes, sunset hues and island-ready ease (Olga Gasnier/Getty Images and supplied)

Party dressing is given an equatorial twist through billowy silhouettes, sunset hues and island-ready ease

  1. Foschini dress R799 Bash
  2. Metallic bag R899 Zara
  3. H&M dress R799 Superbalist
  4. Bandeau top R1,199 Mango
  5. Necklace R679 Zara
  6. Iconography dress R849 Bash
  7. Skirt R1,299 Mango
  8. Guess Vicky dress R3,899 Bash
  9. 1926 39mm Luna watch POR Tudor
  10. Oakley sunglasses R3,090 Superbalist
  11. Foschini dress R1,099 Bash
  12. Mango mules R1,199 Superbalist

5 of the best: Pearl Earrings

Tropic Thunder: 5 of the Best (Supplied)
  1. R249 Forever New
  2. Country Road Amelie earrings R499 Woolworths
  3. Witchery Gwen drop earrings R799 Woolworths
  4. Mango R319 Superbalist
  5. Zoe on Trend R299 Superbalist

Stockists:

Bash bash.com

Forever New forevernew.co.za

Mango shop.mango/za

Superbalist superbalist.com

Tudor tudorwatch.com

Woolworths woolworths.co.za

Zara zara.com/za

