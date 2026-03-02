Lovie, Janelle, Tyla: best and worst dressed at the NAACP Image Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BEST

LOVIE SIMONE

While paired back looks are popular for awards season nominees, this is not the expectation for different shows and attendees, with no pressure to maintain a spotless image. Especially with method dressing being a great way to keep conversations going about the movies some stars are in.

When it comes to Simone of Forever fame, it’s all about eye-catching fabrics and natural beauty glow. Among the many stars in bobs, her look shines with a metallic body-hugging bodice with ripples that resemble liquid gold. The look is finished with a mustard velvet skirt, which keeps the glossy effect running throughout her look.

CHASE INFINITI

The up-and-coming talent has had a ball with experimental looks and this is among the top memorable looks from her first award season run. With East Asian influences seen in her updo and slinky red and white contrast gown, Infiniti is ready for a Hollywood takeover made even bolder with an ostrich feather accessory and eye-catching rings and earrings.

CRYSTAL RENEE HAYSLETT

It’s not often we see a multifunctional gown on the red carpet and, rather than something theatrical, Hayslett went for a minimal olive gown with a hooded piece that also plays the role of a layered scarf. The scooped neckline helps keep the look glamorous and sexy, which is a perfect fit for her restraint when it comes to accessories.

ISSA RAE

Black gowns were in abundance at the NAACP awards, and no other gown did it quite like Rae’s. The ruched tafetta gown creates enough length for her not to drown in the exquisite details while still embracing her figure. It blends both comfort and style without being an eyesore.

WORST

KHARMONY FORTUNE

The singer’s look is an accidental nightmarish homage to Bjork’s infamous swan dress. The dress swallows up any shape she may have and becomes a hay fever nightmare to look at, let alone wear. All it really needs to be a decent gown worth wearing is some editing, perhaps a high-low skirt with chunky heeled shoes, or keep it sleeveless so that any attempt at showing cleavage does not feel clunky.

JANELLE JAMES

A slight disappointment considering she has worn better outfits in past award season runs, James seems to be trying an adventurous look but it falls flat due to the design. Her curly hair is the perfect complement to the tones of the whole look, but the cut of the two-piece and appliqué makes it look rushed and clumsy.

TYLA

Keeping it minimal and party-ready, Tyla’s look is just ... meh. There’s very little to be excited about when it comes to the fabric choice, the layered choker and the messy up-do that would work better with a dress that showcases asymmetrical cuts or the layers she has pulled off in some of her performance looks.

TimesLIVE