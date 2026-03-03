How climate change affects your car insurance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa is seeing an alarming increase in extreme weather events, with far-reaching effects. In January 2026, heavy flooding across Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape caused widespread damage, submerging vehicles, disrupting roads and stranding commuters.

According to the South African Insurance Association (SAIA), about 65% of South African motorists are uninsured, leaving millions vulnerable to increasingly severe weather events. Youlon Naidoo, executive head: claims and procurement at Miway, says the frequency and intensity of weather-related claims have shifted the risk landscape for vehicle owners.

“We are seeing more claims linked to flooding, hail damage and severe storms than ever before. Many motorists underestimate how quickly weather conditions can escalate and how significant the financial impact can be when a vehicle is damaged or written off.”

Within minutes, the severe effects of bad weather can make catastrophic changes. Moisture in the air during heavy storms reduces visibility and tyre traction, increasing the likelihood of accidents. When rainfall intensifies, flash flooding can occur rapidly, particularly in low-lying areas or where drainage systems are compromised.

“Even shallow floodwater can cause catastrophic engine damage,” says Naidoo. “If water enters the engine, it can result in hydrolock, which may permanently damage internal components and often leads to a total loss.”

Hail stones which fell on Johannesburg on Monday, October 9 2017. Hail is a growing cause of weather-related damage. (Gauteng Weather‏ @tWeatherSA)

Hail is another growing threat. Large hailstones can shatter windscreens, dent bodywork and damage lights and mirrors. In severe cases, repair costs can run into tens of thousands of rand.

Naidoo warns that “modern vehicles rely heavily on electronics”, making the not-so-common lightning strikes a threat through electrical surges that damage onboard computer systems.

“What appears to be cosmetic damage after a storm can conceal complex electrical faults that only surface later. That is why professional assessment and comprehensive cover are so important,” Naidoo adds.

For insured motorists, knowing how to act quickly and correctly after a weather-related incident can make the claims process smoother and faster. Naidoo offers the following claims checklist as a reminder for what to include:

Incident details, including confirmation that the damage was weather-related.

Vehicle details, and details of any other vehicles involved.

The date, time and location of the incident.

Photos of the damage and surrounding area.

Witness details, including names and contact numbers.

Details of other parties involved, where applicable.

A South African Police Service case number, if one has been opened.

Proof of ownership for any items lost, stolen or damaged

Once all required information has been uploaded, the claim can be submitted for processing. Policyholders are then able to track progress and approval status via the app or self-service portal, with notifications guiding them through the next steps.

Beyond insurance, Naidoo emphasises that prevention is key. “Motorists should avoid driving through flooded roads, seek covered parking during hail warnings and ensure their vehicles are regularly serviced so that drainage channels and seals function properly. Insurance cannot prevent extreme weather, but it can protect motorists from the financial consequences.”