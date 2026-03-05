Disoufeng founder Phiri reflects on double win at Soweto Tourism Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Disoufeng founder Tebogo Phiri says winning two major accolades at the Soweto Tourism Awards is a powerful validation of the vision behind the popular Soweto lifestyle destination.

Disoufeng walked away with Best Urban Lifestyle (Nightlife Experience) and Best Wellness Tourism, positioning the brand as one of the township’s standout lifestyle and tourism experiences.

Best Urban Lifestyle (Night Life Experience) (Supplied)

Speaking to TimesLIVE Lifestyle, Phiri said the recognition meant a great deal to the entire team.

“Winning Best Urban Lifestyle (Nightlife Experience) is deeply meaningful for the entire Disoufeng team. It validates the vision we had from the beginning to create a space in Soweto that offers more than just entertainment, but a complete lifestyle experience,” he said.

“This award represents the hard work of our team, the loyalty of our patrons, and the power of Soweto as a destination for world-class lifestyle experiences.”

While the team hoped to be recognised, Phiri admitted they did not expect to leave the awards ceremony with two trophies.

“Honestly, we were hopeful but humbled to even be nominated. Walking away with two awards was a beautiful surprise. It tells us that the work we are doing is being recognised not only by our patrons but also by the broader tourism and hospitality industry.”

Putting Soweto tourism on the map. (Supplied)

Phiri believes what makes Disoufeng stand out in Soweto’s competitive nightlife space is its focus on crafting a full lifestyle experience.

“What sets Disoufeng apart is that we focus on creating an experience rather than just a venue. From the food, the music, the ambience and the service everything is curated to make guests feel like they are part of something special,” he said.

“We’ve built a brand that combines premium hospitality with authentic Soweto culture.”

Beyond nightlife, Disoufeng has also carved out a niche in wellness tourism, a combination Phiri says reflects changing lifestyle trends.

“People today want balance. While they enjoy social experiences and nightlife, they are also becoming more conscious about wellness. We recognised this shift early and introduced wellness experiences alongside our lifestyle offerings.”

The original vision, according to Phiri, was always to create a premium destination rooted in community.

“We wanted to prove that Soweto can host premium lifestyle experiences that rival any major urban destination,” he said.

Community support, he added, has been central to the brand’s success.

“Disoufeng was built within the community and for the community. The people of Soweto embraced the vision, supported our events and became ambassadors for the brand.”

Like many township businesses, the journey was not without obstacles. Phiri says challenges such as infrastructure limitations and changing perceptions about township tourism pushed the team to work harder and innovate.

Disoufeng trophy wall. (Supplied)

Despite the hurdles, he believes the recent awards highlight the growth of township tourism and lifestyle experiences in Gauteng.

“These awards position Disoufeng as one of the leading lifestyle destinations not just in Soweto, but in Gauteng as a whole,” he said.

“Soweto’s culture is at the heart of everything we do, the music, the food, the energy and the sense of community all shape the experiences we create.”

Looking ahead, Phiri says the brand will continue evolving, with patrons able to expect bigger events and new lifestyle offerings.

“These wins are dedicated to the Disoufeng team, our loyal patrons and the Soweto community whose support made this possible.”

For young entrepreneurs hoping to break into the lifestyle and tourism industry, Phiri’s advice is simple: stay true to your vision.

“Build something that reflects your community and adds real value to people’s lives. With passion, discipline and resilience, success will come.”

TimesLIVE