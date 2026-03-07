LAST WORD | Apocalyptic dread meets water-from-thin-air magic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the rubble of the ideological fray, the bigger picture seems to have been entirely lost on all of us no matter where we fall on the political spectrum.

The shit is hitting the fan on a global scale, yet closer to home there’s some stuff that continues to plague us locally. The way I see it, there’s the huge, mind-boggling, existential stuff involving a) the complete obliteration of the human species at the hands of bloodthirsty warmongers of every stripe, and b) the complete obliteration of the human species at the hands of bloodthirsty warmongers of the machine variety.

If we’re brutally honest, these existential threats are pretty much interchangeable and will come for us all at once — and from everywhere. While we’re here, note the cancellation of the Pentagon’a Anthropic contract this week because the tech bros wanted to put some checks and balances on the killing machines they’ve been blithely working on.

They say they belatedly objected because they suddenly realised they needed to ostensibly secure the last vestiges of the notion that humans might stand a chance against the “game-over” threats. The US military laughed Anthropic out of the room. Why? Because no other warmongering nation on the planet has such qualms.

I can see it now. The last earthbound human cowering in some dank ruin hunted by a pack of machines trained on every bit of information we’ve freely handed to the tech bros over the years. Those bros in question will have of course abandoned ship long ago to take up residence on the dark side of the Moon (where, frankly, they belong).

In the rubble of the ideological fray, the bigger picture seems to have been entirely lost on all of us no matter where we fall on the political spectrum.

But back to our domestic troubles, and I’m not talking about the fact that we’ve thrown our hat in with Iran and hosted naval manoeuvres outside Simon’s Town, which could spell disaster for any regional town adjacent to the Iranian warships (now targets of the aforementioned, highly rational actors on the international stage). Has the Iranian ship left our waters? So much for living in an out-of-the-way corner of the world.

No, I’m talking about the fact that despite the persistent summer downpours and presumably full dams, we regularly have no running water in Joburg — for weeks at a time. In response, people have been digging boreholes like rabid beavers. They’re busy sucking up the groundwater like an Electrolux vacuum cleaner in estrus. Also, the old JoJo tank can only go so far in an extended drought. To add fuel to our little fires, day zero for potable water is the other global crisis coming our way. The UN recently said so — that is, if we survive long enough for the climate crisis to take full effect.

But despite indications to the contrary, I’m here to spread good news. You might have missed this while focussing on the preceding horrors infecting our timelines, but someone has, in a single stroke of literal genius bordering on magic, worked out how to make water from air — even the dry desert air coming to a fertile valley near you any day now.

The brain behind this miracle is a chap called Omar Yaghi, who won the Nobel Prize for chemistry last year with Susumu Kitagawa and Richard Robson. They’ve developed metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), materials described as the real-world equivalent of Hermione Granger’s magic drawstring bag in Harry Potter (which had its antecedent in Mary Poppins’s carpet bag — out of which both fantastical ladies could produce useful stuff like lampshades, tents, carpets, camping chairs and invisibility cloaks).

MOFs do the same sort of thing — only these materials hold tremendous quantities of gases or liquids within a seemingly minuscule volume. MOFs are porous, crystalline materials that act like molecular containers designed to capture carbon dioxide, store hydrogen and purify water by removing contaminants and literally harvest water from air — even in deserts.

Yaghi has developed the ultimate practical and working prototype for personalised water solutions, which he likens to solar batteries. He was inspired by his own experience of childhood trauma as part of a Palestinian refugee family living in Jordan without running water or electricity. He remembered water being delivered in a truck once or twice a month, and the scramble to collect containers to store and ration it. At 15, he moved to the US to begin an illustrious academic career which culminated in last year’s Nobel Prize.

You may also have missed that because he immediately became mired in the politics of our day as various nations claimed him as their own — Saudis, Palestinians, Jordanians and Americans — and no one was entirely pleased one way or another because he’d also accepted accolades and a prize from Israel in the recent past.

In the rubble of the ideological fray, the bigger picture seems to have been entirely lost on all of us no matter where we fall on the political spectrum.

Omar Yaghi is a miracle of human agency born from real necessity. If the shit starts flying after it’s hit the fan, I know who I want on my team: someone like an Omar Yaghi who applied his beautiful mind to the third biggest problem facing humanity and came up with a humane and human-centric solution: making water from thin air. Sign me up for one of those bad boys to go along with my solar panel and I’ll surely be able to stare down any old apocalypse. Then I’ll just have to keep the robots on side.