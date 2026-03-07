Mental Health: The invisible cost

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is estimated that up to one in three people will experience a mental health disorder at some point in their lives. Data from October Health’s State of Mind Report estimates that unaddressed mental health conditions now cost SA’s economy over R250bn annually. This staggering figure represents approximately 4.5% of GDP, a macro-economic burden that can no longer be sidelined as a secondary health issue.

The World Health Organisation maintains that 12-billion workdays are lost annually to depression and anxiety, costing the global economy roughly US$1-trillion. Locally, this translates to 452-million lost work hours a year. However, the true cost is not just found in empty desks, but in ‘presenteeism’ — a situation where employees are physically present but cognitively impaired. Mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and substance abuse disorders significantly impact an individual’s work productivity. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) estimates that presenteeism exceeds R200bn in lost productivity, as stressed employees struggle with focus, decision-making and engagement.

Our collective responsibility is to ensure that every South African — regardless of background, location, or income — has access to quality, affordable, and culturally sensitive mental health care. — Prof Justin August

SA’s struggle mirrors the global phenomenon — but with local pressures such as high rates of violence, trauma, inequality and poverty exacerbating the situation. Every day in SA, 253 people attempt suicide.

According to October Health’s report, there are only around 400 psychiatrists in the public sector — meaning that many people with mental illness receive no treatment due to the severe shortage of resources and mental health professionals, coupled with a mental healthcare system that is underfunded and struggling. Individuals with untreated mental illness typically struggle to secure and maintain employment.

Research indicates a significant shift in the demographic profile of mental health risk, revealing how various social identities intersect to compound psychological pressure. This concept, known as intersectionality, describes how factors like race, age and socio-economic status do not exist in isolation; they overlap to create unique and often intensified challenges for specific groups.

In the South African context, this manifests as a perfect storm of systemic and personal stressors. Analysis from the South African College of Applied Psychology and 2025/2026 helpline data indicates that 42% of help-seekers are aged between 20 and 29. For this demographic, the intersection of early-career pressure and a volatile job market creates a specific type of future anxiety that older generations may not experience in the same way. It also suggests that the future workforce is entering the economy under a cloud of psychological distress.

South Africa’s mental health crisis is tied to historical and systemic inequality. According to the South African National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, more than 84% of individuals reporting high psychological distress are black. The survey, a nationally representative study designed to assess the health and nutritional status of the South African population conducted primarily by the Human Sciences Research Council and the Medical Research Council, serves as the baseline for understanding the country’s transition from infectious diseases (like HIV/TB) to non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and mental health disorders.

What the data reveals is that mental health is not merely a clinical issue but a social one — where the intersection of race and the ongoing struggle for economic parity creates a higher burden of stress. SADAG reports that 75% of employees struggle to switch off after hours and 32% continue to work through personal crises or power outages. For many, the fear of job insecurity — exacerbated by their specific socio-economic background — makes the choice to rest feel like an impossible risk.

Despite the clear economic incentive to intervene, public spending on mental health remains disproportionately low. SA allocates only about 5% of its total health budget to mental health. The disparity in care is particularly stark when comparing private and public sector spending: private sector expenditure is currently around R20,000 per person a year, while public sector spending languishes at approximately R5,000 per person.

In a statement issued to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month in October 2025, Prof Justin August, then chair of the Professional Board for Psychology of the Health Professions Council of SA, addressed the widening gap in mental health care access within SA, arguing that mental health must be viewed through a constitutional lens rather than a clinical one, emphasising that it is a fundamental right rather than a luxury for the wealthy.

“Our collective responsibility is to ensure that every South African — regardless of background, location, or income — has access to quality, affordable, and culturally sensitive mental health care,” said August.

Recognising the increased demand for mental health services, SA’s major hospital groups are aggressively expanding their mental health footprints. This shift signals a move towards co-located care, where mental health is treated with the same clinical rigour as physical ailments.

Hospital group Life Healthcare now operates over 500 dedicated mental health beds across nine specialised facilities nationally, making it one of the largest private providers in the country. Mediclinic has expanded its mental health services to six co-located facilities, including key hubs in Cape Town, Pretoria and Welkom. Netcare is set to open two new specialised mental health hospitals this year to address the acute shortage of psychiatric beds.

While insurance and private facilities help absorb part of the financial impact for those with cover, the challenge for 2026 remains the missing middle. As weather events, inflation and social disruptions increase, the drift into mental ill-health becomes more likely. Both employers and the state must play a proactive role in reducing risk, moving toward a people-centred model that prioritises mental literacy and clinical accessibility for all.

Workplaces shifting from wellness to strategy

As the line between professional obligations and personal wellbeing blurs, South African companies are discovering that “wellness Wednesdays” are no longer enough to stem the tide of burnout. Data from October Health suggests that proactive digital interventions can reduce high-risk mental health cases by up to 30% if integrated into the daily workflow rather than treated as an add-on benefit.

The South African College of Applied Psychology says the prevalence of mental health disorders has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. During the peak of the crisis, SA saw a 36.4% increase in anxiety disorders and a 38.7% increase in major depressive disorders. In response, forward-thinking organisations are moving away from reactive counselling toward psychological safety frameworks. Businesses concerned about mental health in the workplace are looking to destigmatise mental health, implementing peer-led support groups to break the silence. They are enforcing digital boundaries and no-contact hours for employees while leaders are learning how to identify the early signs of presenteeism before it leads to long-term disability claims.

Increasingly, businesses are realising that they need to stop viewing mental health as a monthly cost and start seeing it as an important pillar of economic functionality.