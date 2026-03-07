‘The Fall and Rise Of Reggie Dinkins’, ‘Ghost Elephants’ and more: 5 things to stream this week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Daniel Radcliffe and Tracy Morgan in 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins' sports sitcom.

If you have 30 minutes

THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS — Showmax

The team behind 30 Rock reunite with Tracy Morgan for this comedy series in which Morgan plays a disgraced former football star on a mission to rehabilitate his image with a little help from an award-winning filmmaker played by Daniel Radcliffe.

If you have 90 minutes

GHOST ELEPHANTS — Disney+

German legend Werner Herzog, 83, shows no signs of slowing down as he takes a journey to Angola in the company of conservationist Steve Boyes and a team of elite trackers. They’re in search of an elusive herd of ghost elephants in this typically lyrical documentary about obsession and nature.

If you have 2 hours

THE ALABAMA SOLUTION — Showmax

In 2019, a film crew visited an Alabama prison to film a church revival meeting. While there they were approached by numerous inmates about a much bigger, far darker story of abuse and mistreatment playing out behind the scenes. Using footage taken by inmates on illicit cellphones, the resulting Oscar-winning documentary took six years of intensive investigation and collaboration. It reveals a terrible, dark secret that prison authorities tried to keep hidden.

If you have 4 hours

THE DINOSAURS — Netflix

Steven Spielberg executive produces this high-tech documentary series, narrated by Morgan Freeman, which offers a fascinating insight into dinosaurs and their 165-million-year history and evolution.

If you have 8 hours

YOUNG SHERLOCK — Prime Video

Guy Ritchie takes the high-action exploits of his imagining of the beloved British detective to new territory in this series starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin. He plays the young Sherlock Holmes embarking on his first case, which will lead him into the murky centre of a 19th century global conspiracy.