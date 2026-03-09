Build theatre to honour late actress Connie Chiume: Gauteng ANCYL

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in Gauteng is making waves in the arts and political spheres with its proposal to honour the late Connie Chiume, one of South Africa’s most iconic actresses, by naming a theatre after her.

Chiume, whose name is etched in South Africa’s entertainment industry, died on August 6 2024, at the age of 72. Since then, she has received three posthumous award nominations and four posthumous awards, including a Safta, Icons of Africa and Royalty soapie award.

Speaking to Sunday Times, Gauteng ANCYL chairperson Ntsako Kevin Mogobe confirmed that the youth league has formally called on both the national and provincial governments to build a theatre in one of Ekurhuleni’s townships bearing the late actress’s name.

“The ANCYL has made a call to both the national and provincial government to build a theatre in one of the townships of Ekurhuleni and name it after Mme Connie Chiume,” Mogobe said.

He was quick to clarify persistent rumours linking the project to the Springs Arts Theatre. “The ANCYL never made any call on the Springs Arts Theatre,” Mogobe said, emphasising that the initiative is about creating a brand-new space to celebrate the legacy of an extraordinary figure in South African arts.

She is an icon in the performing arts sector whose name should be remembered by generations and inspire them. We are equally inspired by her legacy and the call is befitting to someone of her calibre. — Ntsako Kevin Mogobe, Gauteng ANCYL chairperson

Mogobe explained that the motivation behind the proposal is rooted in Chiume’s towering influence in the entertainment industry and her enduring contribution to South Africa’s cultural identity. “She is an icon in the performing arts sector whose name should be remembered by generations and inspire them. We are equally inspired by her legacy and the call is befitting to someone of her calibre,” he said.

The youth league’s proposal is not about one isolated achievement but honours the full spectrum of Chiume’s career. “Her legacy speaks for itself. All her contributions are important. Our call is to honour her entire legacy and contributions to the performing arts sector in our country,” Mogobe noted.

Key to this initiative is the involvement of Chiume’s family, particularly her son, Nongelo Chiume, a renowned arts administrator who continues his mother’s commitment to the arts. Nongelo expressed his support for the ANCYL’s initiative, saying: “We, as the family and foundation, welcome this pronouncement of the ANCYL to lobby the Gauteng government to rename a theatre after our mother. As a nation, we do indeed need to celebrate and treasure our legends and icons through their legacy.”

Mogobe also highlighted that Chiume had a close relationship with the youth league, having supported multiple ANCYL arts initiatives in Gauteng. “Mme Connie supported initiatives and events of the ANCYL in Gauteng. We demand a newly built government theatre named after Mme Connie Chiume,” he said.

Mogobe noted that the ANCYL’s involvement is part of a broader vision to nurture young talent in the arts. “Equally, the ANCYL is a stakeholder in the sector as we organise young people across all sectors,” he said, underlining that this initiative is as much about recognising past legends as it is about inspiring future generations.

While the proposal has already generated significant public interest, the formal process for naming a provincial theatre remains under way. “The latter will be announced as processes unfold,” Mogobe said, adding that the youth league first made the call during a public gathering, making the initiative a community-backed movement from its inception.

Arts enthusiasts and political commentators alike have lauded the ANCYL’s proposal. For many, naming a theatre after Chiume represents not just an honour to one of South Africa’s greatest performers but also recognition of the role of arts in nation-building.

From her unforgettable roles on stage and screen to her dedication to mentoring young artists, Chiume’s influence resonates across generations.

“This is more than a theatre; it is a living monument to a woman who gave the country so much,” said a cultural activist who wished to remain anonymous.

“It will ensure that every young artist who walks through those doors understands the trailblazing path laid by Mme Connie.”

With discussions ongoing and support from the family, the Gauteng ANCYL’s call could soon move from vision to reality.

If successful, this initiative promises to cement Chiume’s legacy in a way that inspires, educates and celebrates the performing arts for decades to come.