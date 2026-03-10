Top spots in South Africa to go diving with sharks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Extreme water adventures are at the top of bucket lists for a growing number of marine life lovers around the globe.

Yes, you read that right. While many might be deep into the goings on at the Madlanga commission or counting pennies due to the financial instability, some South Africans are ready to take daring dives into shark-infested waters.

Travel insurance specialists at InsureandGo analysed hundreds of online comments from travel enthusiasts discussing bucket list plans for natural adventures.

InsureandGo ranked these by the increase in global Google searches for ‘(experience) tours’ over the past year, revealing which natural destinations and adventures are rising to the top of travellers’ bucket lists fastest for 2026.

Shark cage diving comes out on top, showing the strongest surge in year-on-year search interest. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for people to get up close and personal with the cold-blooded creatures.

With South Africa being among the top countries to try shark cage diving, here’s a list of top spots to visit for an adrenaline-pumping dip.

APEX SHARK EXPEDITIONS

For more than 30 years, the Apex team has taken shark lovers on adventures into the magical world of one of the most feared predators. Located in Simon’s Town, their headquarters is also home to curios that sightseeing non-swimmers will appreciate.

THE WHITE SHARK DIVING COMPANY

Known for the variety of shark species sightings on offer, the Diving Company takes adrenaline junkies into the depths of Shark Alley. Using their platform to raise awareness thanks to their Blue Flag status, their dives feature unique spots in Gansbaai with several species of marine life to look out for.

SHARK CAGE DIVING

If you’ve taken enough rare game drives then you will love the critters of the deep seas. Lucky visitors of this group might be fortunate enough to catch the rare whale shark that has been hunted for its fins. If you’re taking a trip to KwaZulu-Natal’s Aliwal Shoal then you’re sure to find some of their top catches from April to December when their peak season starts.