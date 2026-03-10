Turning old glass into extra money

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Recycling glass could help you make ends meet each month. Stock photo.

From petrol hikes to the rising cost of food, adding extra rands to your income can make all the difference you need to make month-to-month costs a little more bearable.

One of the top options this year has been glass recycling. From collectors to buy-back centres, glass recycling is opening doors for entrepreneurship and livelihoods across the country. Here’s how:

Glass collection provides steady income

Thousands of South Africans earn a living by collecting and selling glass. Through The Glass Recycling Company’s (TGRC) network of buy-back centres and support programmes, collectors gain the tools and support they need to grow and strengthen their work, earn more per kilo and expand their reach.

Support programmes help Buy-back centres scale

From training to equipment, services are provided to empower buy-back centres to scale their operations. This support enables buy-back centres to move larger volumes over longer distances, operate more efficiently, grow sustainably, and increase the amount of glass recovered nationwide.

Buy-Back centres enable local opportunity

TGRC’s buy-back centres act as hubs for income generation, giving collectors a structured and reliable way to earn money by selling glass bottles and jars to these centres.

A growing ecosystem means more opportunities

Every year the glass collection and recycling sector grows. Existing services have made investment in the industry, which means more opportunities for income, more businesses supported and a stronger network for collectors to thrive.

Looking ahead

Whether you’re a collector or run a buy-back centre, the available programmes provide the infrastructure support and networks to grow your business, reach more customers and increase your earnings.

