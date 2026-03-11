Fedhealth medical aid: a smarter way for businesses to care for their employees

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More businesses are prioritising employee health through flexible medical aid options like those offered by Fedhealth.

In today’s competitive talent market, your employee benefits package can be the difference between landing top talent and losing them to a competitor.

Offering quality medical aid also signals that you value your people, which makes it more likely that they’ll be more loyal to your company. And healthier, better-covered employees mean fewer sick days and a more engaged and productive workforce. All in all, everyone benefits.

The challenge, of course, is the cost involved. For many businesses — particularly small or medium-sized ones — offering comprehensive medical aid for their whole workforce can feel financially out of reach.

That’s where Fedhealth changes the game, as it’s simply “Built Different”. Here are three reasons why businesses of all sizes are choosing Fedhealth as their medical aid provider:

Reason one: a hospital plan that’s highly flexible

Fedhealth’s FlexiFED range has long set the benchmark for hospital plans in SA, and for good reason.

These one-of-a-kind plans give members access to back-up day-to-day savings alongside their hospital cover, putting members in control of how they use their funds and providing genuine peace of mind for everyday medical expenses.

For this year, Fedhealth has taken this further with the introduction of the D2D+ benefit. Now, FlexiFED 1, 2, 3 and 4 members can unlock up to R4 500 in extra day-to-day benefits simply by completing a health risk assessment at a Fedhealth network pharmacy and registering on the Fedhealth Member App.

It’s a smart and sustainable way to offer meaningful benefits while keeping your business costs manageable

That means even employees on a hospital plan can access cover for GP and specialist visits, prescribed medication, basic dentistry and more, simply by taking an active interest in their own health. From a business perspective, this is enormously valuable.

You can offer a cost-effective hospital plan while knowing your employees can unlock extra cover for certain day-to-day medical expenses with D2D+, and you can enjoy peace of mind knowing they can access back-up savings as needed where they pay only for what they use.

It’s a smart and sustainable way to offer meaningful benefits while keeping your business costs manageable.

Reason two: broader access to mental health medication

Workplace mental health has never been more front of mind for employers, and with good reason. Anxiety, depression and burnout have a direct and measurable impact on everything from productivity and absenteeism to staff turnover.

The good news is that, by offering your employees a Fedhealth hospital plan, they can access meaningful mental health support if needed.

For example, members on the FlexiFED Savvy, FlexiFED 1 and FlexiFED 2 options now have access to medication for depression. On FlexiFED Savvy, members receive an annual limit of R2 160 per beneficiary for out-of-hospital depression medication, while FlexiFED 1 and 2 members receive R2 400 per beneficiary.

As an employer, the fact that even your most budget-conscious benefit options now include a mental health component is a true step up in terms of corporate medical aid offerings.

What’s more, these are the kinds of benefits that are increasingly expected by today’s workforce, and are integral to a healthy, high-performing team.

Reason three: discounted gap cover through Sanlam

Even with solid medical aid cover, extra costs not covered by the plan can result in financial stress among your employees, which has its own impact on workplace performance.

Gap cover bridges the difference between what medical aids pay and what specialists or hospitals charge, giving your employees complete peace of mind at a price that makes sense.

Through Fedhealth’s partnership with Sanlam, members can access gap cover at a 30% discount, starting from R203 per month.

This is smart and affordable protection that completes a compelling employee benefits package without placing additional strain on your company’s bottom line.

Offering medical aid to your employees doesn’t have to mean choosing between meaningful cover and financial sustainability.

With Fedhealth, you get both: a flexible and innovative offering that makes financial sense for your business, while also genuinely taking care of your people so they can live their healthiest, best lives.

To find out more about Fedhealth’s business solutions, visit the company’s website.

This article was sponsored by Fedhealth.