Lifestyle

RECIPE OF THE WEEK | On the go? Try these egg cups for your next lunch box

Quick and easy dish to make your lunch breaks a lot easier

Soft, savoury egg cups packed with butternut and feta. Ideal for lunches or a post-workout snack. (Supplied by Rediscover Dairy)

Butternut and feta egg cups

Ingredients

  • 500g butternut
  • 5ml (1 tsp) olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 large eggs
  • 80ml full-cream plain yoghurt
  • 10ml (2 tsp) finely chopped parsley
  • 5ml (1 tsp) dried rosemary
  • 5ml (1 tsp) onion powder
  • 2.5ml (½ tsp) paprika
  • 100g plain feta
  • Extra parsley for garnishing optional

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 200ºC and line a large tray with baking paper. Cut the butternut into 2cm cubes.
  2. Place in a bowl with the olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Toss together, then spread out on the tray.
  3. Roast for 25-30 minutes or until just tender. Set aside to cool.
  4. Place the eggs, yoghurt, parsley, rosemary, onion powder and paprika in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper and whisk together to combine. Crumble in the feta and add the butternut. Stir together.
  5. Reduce the oven temperature to 180ºC and grease a muffin pan well. Divide the egg mixture between the muffin cups.
  6. Bake for 20 minutes or until cooked through. Leave to stand for five minutes before removing from the tin. Sprinkle with extra parsley, if using, and serve.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Two suspects killed after high-speed chase in Durban, third man arrested

2

Eastern Cape labelled epicentre of insurance killings

3

US ambassador must familiarise himself with SA laws: Presidency

4

Community demands sacking of teacher suspended after cruel video mocking pupil

5

ActionSA pushes for harsher corruption sentences in new bill

Related Articles