RECIPE OF THE WEEK | On the go? Try these egg cups for your next lunch box

Butternut and feta egg cups
Ingredients
- 500g butternut
- 5ml (1 tsp) olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 6 large eggs
- 80ml full-cream plain yoghurt
- 10ml (2 tsp) finely chopped parsley
- 5ml (1 tsp) dried rosemary
- 5ml (1 tsp) onion powder
- 2.5ml (½ tsp) paprika
- 100g plain feta
- Extra parsley for garnishing optional
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 200ºC and line a large tray with baking paper. Cut the butternut into 2cm cubes.
- Place in a bowl with the olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Toss together, then spread out on the tray.
- Roast for 25-30 minutes or until just tender. Set aside to cool.
- Place the eggs, yoghurt, parsley, rosemary, onion powder and paprika in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper and whisk together to combine. Crumble in the feta and add the butternut. Stir together.
- Reduce the oven temperature to 180ºC and grease a muffin pan well. Divide the egg mixture between the muffin cups.
- Bake for 20 minutes or until cooked through. Leave to stand for five minutes before removing from the tin. Sprinkle with extra parsley, if using, and serve.
