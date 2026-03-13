Sponge vs brush: how to cut hours off fence painting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s way too early for spring cleaning, but you can never put a date on a much-needed renovation — even if it’s just a little paint to spruce up the spaces you are already familiar with.

Many homeowners are already looking to colour up tired garden fences and planning a refresh for their spaces, but according to a carpentry expert, the biggest mistake people make is reaching straight for a paintbrush.

Martin Dooley from MD Carpentry Workshop says there’s a faster, cheaper and far less tiring way to paint a fence that most DIYers overlook.

“Paintbrushes are fine for small jobs, but on a full fence, they’re slow and hard on your arms. A simple household sponge can cover panels much faster and gives surprisingly even results,” he says.

Why a sponge beats a brush

Sponge painting might sound unconventional, but Dooley says it works particularly well on rough or weathered fence panels.

“A sponge naturally flexes with the grain of the wood. It presses paint into grooves, knots and uneven areas that brushes often miss, so you’re not constantly going back over the same sections.”

He also points out that sponge painting reduces dripping and splatter, which can save time on clean-up. “Because you’re dabbing rather than brushing, you use less paint and get better control, especially on vertical panels.”

Less strain, less mess

Fence painting is one of those jobs that often takes longer than expected, leaving arms and shoulders aching. “With a brush, you’re repeating the same sweeping motion hundreds of times. A sponge is lighter, easier to handle and spreads paint quickly, which makes a big difference if you’re doing several panels.”

He adds that for many people, the reduced strain means the job actually gets finished instead of being abandoned halfway through.

The budget-friendly bonus

The money-saving angle is another reason Dooley recommends sponge painting: “You can pick up a pack of basic household sponges for [a few rand] from most supermarkets. A decent fence brush can cost [much more], and cheaper ones tend to shed bristles or wear out fast.”

Using less paint also helps keep costs down, particularly with fence treatments that aren’t cheap. “If you’re not overloading the surface, one tin often goes further than expected.”

How to do it properly

Dooley stresses that preparation still matters, even with quicker methods. “Give the fence a clean first. A stiff brush or hose will remove dirt and algae and help the paint stick properly.”

When applying the paint, he recommends lightly dipping the sponge rather than soaking it. “Build up the colour gradually. Two light coats applied quickly will last longer and look better than one heavy coat.”

A faster way to freshen up your garden

For homeowners short on time, Dooley says sponge painting can turn a full-day job into something much more manageable.

“You don’t need fancy tools or a full weekend. With a few sponges and the right prep, you can transform a fence in under an hour and still have time to enjoy the garden.”