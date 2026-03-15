Lights, camera, gold: Hollywood awaits the 98th Oscars showdown

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Comedian Conan O’Brien will be the host of the Oscars on Sunday night.

Hollywood’s awards season reaches its grand finale tonight as the 98th Academy Awards take centre stage at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, bringing months of speculation, celebration and controversy to a dramatic close.

After a long and fiercely competitive campaign trail, the film industry’s biggest night promises high-stakes races, emotional tributes and a few nostalgic surprises along the way.

Hosting the ceremony for the second time is comedian and late-night favourite Conan O’Brien, whose sharp wit and self-aware humour helped reinvigorate last year’s broadcast.

Producers are hoping he’ll once again deliver the right mix of comedy and reverence as the world’s biggest stars gather for cinema’s most coveted prize.

Imran Hamdulay’s hip-hop drama The Heart is a Muscle was South Africa’s official entry this year in the category of Best International Feature Film, through the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF). Released in theatres on March 6th, the film did not make the final five shortlist for the official Oscars nomination.

This year’s awards race is one of the tightest in recent memory. The supernatural thriller Sinners arrives with a staggering 16 nominations, setting a record for the most nods ever for a horror-leaning film. Its dark vision and technical ambition have made it a formidable contender for Best Picture.

Yet the film faces fierce competition from One Battle After Another, which has quietly swept many of the season’s major precursor awards and could pull off a late-stage upset when envelopes are opened tonight.

The acting races are equally unpredictable. In the Best Actor category, Michael B. Jordan is widely seen as a potential first-time Oscar winner for Sinners. But standing in his way is Timothée Chalamet, nominated for his performance as a slick hustler in Marty Supreme.

Chalamet’s campaign drew headlines in recent weeks after comments about not wanting to work in ballet or opera sparked backlash online—proof that even in Hollywood’s most glamorous season, controversy is never far from the spotlight.

The Best Actress field is stacked with star power, though Jessie Buckley has emerged as the favourite for her performance in Hamnet, portraying William Shakespeare’s wife with quiet emotional intensity.

Still, surprises are always possible on Oscar night, particularly in a category filled with acclaimed performances.

Beyond the awards themselves, the ceremony will feature several headline-grabbing moments. Fans can expect a live musical performance from Huntrix, the breakout group behind the animated Netflix hit movie K-Pop: Demon Hunters.

Meanwhile, comedy lovers will get a blast from the past when the cast of Bridesmaids, including nominee Rose Byrne, reunites on stage 15 years after the beloved film’s release.

The evening will also pause for a deeply emotional In Memoriam segment honouring several legends, including Rob Reiner, lost over the past year.

TimesLIVE