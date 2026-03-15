WATCH | Scandal!’s Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane thanks Jerry Mofokeng for his Safta

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane wins his very first Safta for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap (Scandal!).

Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane walked away with his first South African Film and Television Award (Safta) on Saturday night at the age of just 16 for his role as Tebello (Tibi) on Scandal!.

The ceremony, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre and hosted by media personality Anele Mdoda alongside co-host Alphi Mkhwanazi, celebrated the country’s finest television performances, bringing together both rising stars and seasoned actors.

For Litlhakanyane, the recognition for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap (Scandal!) came early in his career, but he described it as profoundly validating.

Speaking to Sowetan backstage, he thanked veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, who has been a guiding force in his journey. On screen, Mofokeng wa Makhetha portrays Neo Mokgethi, the grandfather of Litlhakanyane’s character, and off-screen, he has acted as a mentor and inspiration.

Teen actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane. (Supplied)

“Ntate Jerry is one of my mentors, I just love him, and I look up to him. We’d often sit down, and he’d talk to me … he’s like a grandfather to me. I remember this one time when I was visiting him at his home, and I walked into the room which was full of Safta awards … that room just screamed achievement,” Litlhakanyane said.

“I remember holding and touching one of them. He came to me and said, ‘My boy, one day, you too will get one,’ and that day came.”

The young actor added that congratulatory messages had already started flooding in from his classmates at the National School of the Arts.

“I’m over the moon. Before they announced my name, I said a short prayer … and I thank God for this achievement and all those who have supported me. I saw in the school group chat that the messages were popping off with so many congratulatory messages. I’m just excited,” he said.

Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane. (Supplied)

“This award is validating. It’s rare to find someone my age winning this type of award. I think I’m one of the first ones, which makes me so proud. I know many more are to come.”

The night also marked a long-awaited milestone for actress Zenande Mfenyana, who finally scooped her first Safta for her role as Thumeka in Inimba.

“I am ecstatic. When people were cheering for my name, I couldn’t believe it. It’s so inspiring to know that you have an impact out there and people are watching and appreciating the work you put in. For me, it speaks volumes and says I’m on the right track, which tells me to keep on pushing,” gushed Mfenyana.

Actress Zenande Mfenyana scoops her first Safta. (Supplied)

Zenande Mfenyana. (Supplied)

Gail Mabalane also had a triumphant evening, taking home Best Actress in a TV Drama for her gripping portrayal of Zenzi Mwale in season two of Unseen.

“All of this feels like a dream … I don’t know how to describe it, but receiving this award feels incredible. I always say we don’t do it for the recognition or the accolades, but when you do get it, it feels … I feel seen,” said Mabalane.

Gail Mabalane bags a Safta for her role as Zinzi in Netflix's Unseen. (Supplied)

Gail Mabalane. (Supplied)

Meanwhile, Bonko Khoza also celebrated a major achievement, collecting the Safta for Best Actor in a Telenovela for his impressive dual portrayal of Banele and Sanele Magwaza in Ithonga.

“I feel elated, overwhelmed a bit, but super grateful … this award means so much,” he said.

Bonko Khoza bags a Safta for his dual roles on 'Ithonga'. (Supplied)

“For those coming after me, if you’re young and want to be an actor and be in the position I’m in, and all my colleagues who are here, it’s very important to put in the work and stop playing around. It’s the only way you can get one of these.”