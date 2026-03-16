Regina, Ava, Chloe: best and worst dressed at the Oscars 2026

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BEST

REGINA HALL

A great misconception for red carpet looks is that you must wear some of the major heavyweights like Chanel, Gucci or Dior. However, with many actresses not getting that chance, it opens the doors to alternative dressmakers who typically wouldn’t get to see their gowns at events like the Oscars.

Hall, who is among the stars the fashion cycle has not always appreciated, is a great example of this. And this look at the biggest award night is proof of how you can make it a win.

Regina Hall at the 98th Annual Oscars. (Penske Media via Getty Images)

The Yara Shoemaker gown brings the drama many red carpet attendees love but can’t quite pull off at the event (especially the nominees) while still remaining relevant for the elevated glamour of the night. The asymmetrical look shines with a golden bodice, sculptural off-the-shoulder fold in black that matches the high-slit dress. The central feature of the dress, being the bodice, is not an eyesore thanks to the accessories and touch of gold seen on her ankle-strap shoes. In a look that could easily swallow her up, Hall shines, showcasing her best features and one of the best hairstyles she can wear.

AUDREY NUNA

While Nuna might seem to be capturing the dramatic looks of her animated character in K-Pop Demon Hunters, her dedication to Thom Browne is inspired by her late grandfather who worked for the company in their textile department. In the final leg of her award-season looks in the designer’s creations, she goes gilded in a sequined gown dripping down into a black voluminous skirt. An excellent departure from the house’s staple white, grey, blue and red colours and perhaps a sign of things to come from both parties.

AVA DUVERNAY

It’s all about the exaggerated shoulders for this stunning Louis Vuitton gown by DuVernay. Rather than make it tacky with golden accessories, she pairs with silver accessories with her neckpiece, and rings featuring striking jewels.

CHARITHRA CHANDRAN

While many of her roles might be small at the moment, Chandran is making A-list statements on the red carpet of late. This silky green number keeps that energy alive, bringing a mature simplicity while letting an expertly done natural glow do all the talking. Certainly one to watch as we close award season and walk closer to events like the Met Gala.

KATE HUDSON

It’s been a while since she’s turned heads on the red carpet and the newly-minted Oscar nominee was not playing around with this dazzling aqua green ensemble — a last-minute perfect pick she chose for comfort. With just the right design choices, it shines thanks to her plunging sweetheart neckline and brings the peplum back to red carpets. The chunky green diamond neckpiece is also the perfect touch to a dropped neckline.

TAURA STINSON

Taura Stinson attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre. (Arturo Holmes)

The lauded songwriter typically goes for fun and funky looks that cover her legs, but in embracing her shape, this moment of body positivity is a stroke of genius. The liquid lamé brings glamour, while the skin-matching gold fabric doesn’t overpower her. The perfect design choice is the high-low asymmetry of the skirt, which embraces her curves to create an unexpected success on the Oscars red carpet, where very few gowns with that length would work.

PEDRO PASCAL

Having fun with his menswear look, Pascal ditches the blazer and embraces a deconstructed shirt with a floral detail that brings the expected humour he is known for, but still makes this ensemble stylish yet playfully sophisticated.

MARSAI MARTIN

Forget about cloud dancer, Martin is proving that brown is certainly the colour of the year when it comes to fashion. The chocolate dress is a body-hugging 40s style gown — a little bit of the old and, with her corset, a great foray into today’s trends.

YVETTE NICOLE BROWN

Who knew a mohawk and art deco gown could be a great match? Brown’s approach is ageless and built for any curvy star to show off shape and daring hairstyle choices.

WORST

CHLOE ZHAO

Chloe Zhao attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Mazur)

Whether it was for her recently cancelled Buffy remake or the mourning star seen in her movie Hamnet, Zhao’s dress is artistic as a choice but completely falls flat when it comes to execution. The fabrics have a lovely sheen when paired together but for a red carpet look, it’s a bit dull for what could have been achieved with intriguing brocades, skirt lengths or even makeup choices.

TAMRON HALL

Hall went with the sentiment of going big, but we reckon she should have gone home or, at the very least, back to the drawing board. The dress is overly dramatic and features too many details.

ZOE SALDANA

The controversial winner of the 2025 award season came out in an underwhelming night gown from Saint Laurent. Perhaps inspired by the recent season of Bridgerton, she seems ready for a stroll about a very, very dark mansion where no one will see this. Perhaps she could have gone with the floor-length lacey gown from the design house’s recent collection.