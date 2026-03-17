Snubs, speeches, and a few strange moments: inside the 98th Oscars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Michael B Jordan, winner of the Best Actor award for 'Sinners', poses in the press room at the 98th Annual Oscars at the Dolby Theatre.

The 98th Academy Awards delivered the usual mix of history-making wins, baffling snubs and the occasional oddball moment.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the comedian navigated a delicate political landscape with light, sideways humour. References to the Israel–Hamas war and the turmoil surrounding Donald Trump’s second presidency were delivered gently rather than with the barbed satire the Oscars sometimes invite.

In his opening monologue O’Brien joked: “I should warn you, tonight could get political — and if that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate Oscars hosted by Kid Rock down the street.” The line nodded to the Republican refrain that Hollywood remains a bastion of left-leaning liberalism.

For the most part, however, the evening was surprisingly restrained. The most direct political statement came from Javier Bardem, who declared, “No to war; free Palestine” before presenting the nominees for Best International Feature Film — ultimately won by Norway’s Sentimental Value.

O’Brien also took a swipe at the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, noting: “It’s the first time since 2012 there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress. A British spokesperson said: ‘Yeah, well, at least we arrest our paedophiles.’”

Elsewhere, the host riffed on America’s healthcare system, quipping that the scene in Hamnet where Agnes gives birth alone in the forest was “basically the Affordable Care Act”.

While the political commentary drew knowing laughter, the night ultimately belonged to the winners.

A had-fought Best Actor race

Michael B Jordan took home Best Actor for Sinners, triumphing after a bruising awards-season campaign against Marty Supreme and Timothée Chalamet.

Chalamet had become the unlikely villain of the internet in the weeks leading up to the ceremony after suggesting in an interview that ballet and opera might be “dying art forms”. Criticising the actor quickly became social media sport, and by the time the Oscars arrived, the momentum had shifted decisively away from him.

Jordan’s win felt inevitable. When his name was called, the room erupted.

“God is good,” he said as he took the stage before reflecting on the small number of black actors to have won the award in the Oscars’ 98-year history — Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith. He also honoured Halle Berry, still the only black woman to have won Best Actress.

Buckley’s joyful speech

Jessie Buckley was widely expected to win Best Actress for Hamnet, and she did not disappoint. Clearly elated, she delivered one of the evening’s most charming speeches.

“Mum and Dad — thank you for teaching us to dream and never be defined by expectations but to carve our own passions,” she said.

Turning to her husband, she added: “Fred, I love you. I want to have 20 more babies with you.”

Of their eight-month-old daughter, Buckley laughed: “She’s probably dreaming of milk.” She closed with a heartfelt “thank you” in Gaelic.

Surprise wins and historic moments

Amy Madigan was the night’s most unexpected winner, taking Supporting Actress for the horror film Weapons — four decades after her last nomination. In a characteristically self-deprecating speech she joked about shaving her legs before the ceremony, only to realise she was wearing trousers. She also thanked her husband, actor Ed Harris.

Sean Penn won Supporting Actor but did not attend, prompting presenter Kieran Culkin to quip: “Sean Penn couldn’t be here — or didn’t want to be — so I’ll be accepting the award on his behalf.”

Sean Penn onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, US, on January 10 2023. (HFPA/EARL GIBSON/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Another historic moment came with the first Oscar for casting, awarded to Cassandra Kulukundis for One Battle After Another. The film was the night’s biggest winner, taking six awards including Best Picture, Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson and Best Film Editing for Andy Jurgensen. Anderson also won Best Adapted Screenplay.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners claimed Best Original Screenplay, while Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first black woman to win the Oscar for cinematography, also for Sinners.

In a rare moment, the ceremony produced a tie — only the seventh in Oscars history — with Natalie Musteata’s and Alexandre Singh’s Two People Exchanging Saliva sharing Best Live Action Short with Sam A. Davis’s The Singers.

Remembering the legends

The In Memoriam segment opened with Billy Crystal paying tribute to the murdered director and actor Rob Reiner, whose work included This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Stand by Me and When Harry Met Sally.

Among the other film icons remembered were Diane Keaton, Val Kilmer, Robert Duvall and Robert Redford. Barbra Streisand honoured Redford by singing a few bars of The Way We Were.

Watched by more than a billion viewers worldwide, this year’s ceremony represented filmmakers from 31 countries on six continents.

It also marked the end of an era: next year the Oscars will move from traditional American network TV to YouTube.

Red-carpet highlights

Fashion, as always, was a spectacle of its own.

Gwyneth Paltrow wore a daring Giorgio Armani gown slit dramatically along the sides, while Kate Hudson opted for the same designer in crystal-mint green, paired with rare green diamonds worth $35m (R586.9m) from Italian jeweller Garatti.

Kate Hudson dazzled in Garatti. (DANIEL COLE)

Jessie Buckley chose a bold red and pink Chanel look, while Nicole Kidman wore a corseted, beaded and feather-trimmed Chanel two-piece. Timothée Chalamet arrived in an all-white Givenchy suit.

Jessie Buckley, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award for 'Hamnet', poses in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison)

And then there were the odd moments

The ceremony delivered its share of eccentric interludes.

Adam Brody casually removed a piece of gum mid-speech — and swallowed it on stage.

Kate Hudson flirted with Grogu from Star Wars in a surreal comedy bit that had Sigourney Weaver pretending to be jealous and jokingly calling Hudson a “bitch”.

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson presented together, while Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor leaned into nostalgia, referencing Moulin Rouge! before singing a few lines of All You Need Is Love.

And in one of the evening’s quieter tributes, Rachel McAdams honoured Diane Keaton with a simple poem:

“Make new friends but keep the old. One is silver, the other gold. A circle is round; it has no end — that’s how long I’ll be your friend.”