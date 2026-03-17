Wunmi, Law Roach, Timmothee: Best and worst dressed at Oscars after party

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BEST

WUNMI MOSAKU

There is no fabric, cut or drape that Mosaku has been afraid to try this awards season. Bringing this year’s awards season to a close, the colour story has been a rainbow of dazzling, embellished pieces. This lilac number by Georges Chakra Couture is among the winners thanks to the matching toule cape featuring romantic ruffles that create a silhouette that brings attention to her baby bump.

Keeping to her aesthetic of natural hairdos in a variety of fros or plaits, she went for a sleek chunky sculptural updo that creates a striking moment at every turn. The secret weapon that brings them all together is the diamonds. The bold chunky pieces complement the sparkle of her honeycomb-esque dress’s texture.

OLANDRIA CARTHEN

It’s only March but Carthen might just be the sexiest look of the year. Fashion lovers might think this is a Depetsa garment owing to how well it blends with the glossy wet look she went for, but it is the work of Serbian designer Pajtim Raci. His avant-garde creations are typically the best for curvier women like Tyra Banks, Kelly Rowland and Iggy Azalea, who make up his usual clientele. On Carthen, it’s pure magic.

JULIA FOX

It’s all about theatre in the mind of Fox and it’s a much-needed return to the red carpet with this Viktor and Rolf gown. The designers are loved for their humour and over-the-top looks that swallow up models, however Fox is statuesque in this look, serving a fashionable yet futuristic feminine moment. Avoiding too high a waistline escapes a clunky bust, and ensuring the skirt is not too wide balances her height.

CIARA

A lesson in how to wear dramatic gowns, Ciara opts for a striking jewel for her exposed cleavage, a well-styled bowl cut and a simple cat eye that avoids making the look comical.

SARAH PAULSON

Another theatrical styling moment came from Paulson. The American Horror Story darling showcases the best way to style pieces from one fashion house (a staple on today’s red carpets) without making it a snooze fest. Her pale-coloured cincher brings volume to the look, especially since it almost wears her and was on a much taller model on the runway. The structured shoulder takes the spooky element out of its original look and makes the final product, with ballet slip-ons to boot, a much more carefree spin on a retro aesthetic.

JESSICA ALBA

Camera-ready Alba gave a sweeping wavy-do with an ethereal finish thanks to the feathered bottom half of her strapless column dress. All in black with a touch of sequins, this is a visual masterpiece that showcases how to create red carpet magic without even moving.

QUINTA BRUNSON

As one of the top stars in a mesh look, Brunson understood what makes this look a success — simplicity. The body-hugging look shines thanks to each of its panels complementing her shape, rather than complicated patterns or cuts that would make everything an eyesore.

TYLER MITCHELL

Is it another boring suit in a sea of bow ties and tuxedos? Not really, especially with the detail given in how the fashion photographer could pull off the nipped waist and wide leg. But what else can we expect from his understanding of how fashion looks on a body?

LAKEITH STANFIELD

It’s not the most glamorous look, but with Stanfield’s penchant for creating odd fusions, this certainly sticks. Styled by Jason Bolden (who can capture the glamour in any Hollywood star), the look blends his taste for high-end sourcing and Lakeith’s theatrics. And how did they do it? The metallic ruffled collar is what makes his old-school tailcoat and chunky loafers come together. Rather than a rushed beauty look, the smoky eye with a natural glow base makes him look less silly and more editorial. It’s a look that is not built for replication or to appear palatable — thanks to the poses and pieces they paired together, it was always about the final photo finish they had in mind.

AUDREY NUNA

Will we ever see Nuna in another golden outfit? Only time will tell as they prepare for the K-Pop Demon Hunters’ sequel. For now, she calls back to her characters’ puffer gown and her love for voluminous outfits in a dazzling gold gown that is straight off the Maison Margiela runway.

WORST

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. (Danny Moloshok)

In a season spent sporting utilitarian and streetwear-inspired fits, Chalamet’s award season comes to a much-needed close. Straight from the Oscars main show, it’s an unbuttoned look with the straight-cut trousers tucked into combat boots. All in a matching monotone white. No surprises, no interest and certainly no creative spin to the shaggy do he wore either. Just as uninspired as his beau, Kylie Jenner.

LAW ROACH

Roach is typically a wig whisperer, bringing forth inspired hairdos and impeccable lace fronts. But even with expert installation, this wig, along with the look, gives looks-maxxed Kim Jong Un. It’s back to the drawing board with this Cruella-meets-North Korea ensemble.

BRITTANY BROSKI

Funny girl Broski is looking for laughs in her leopard-print get-up. It’s a jaw-dropping fever dream where Chappell Roan smashes into an episode of Jerseylicious. Her “Ice Out” pin is hard to recognise in the wild print and poor design, indicative of former Versace designer Dario Vitale. Maybe a botanical print would have worked from the fashion house as the lines wouldn’t clash with her curves. A slinky old Hollywood-style gown would also be more exciting in comparison with this get-up.

MYHA’LA HERROLD

Are sheer looks back in fashion? If they are, Herrold needs to rethink her approach. The overall look is a tough crack at a nude effect, but with that colour and length, it just makes her look like she’s having a hard time wearing it. For a style star who typically gets her red carpet moments just right, this is a trip down the wrong fashion road.

KEKE PALMER

While the rest of the world is obsessing over unhealthy habits from the 90s, Palmer is reminding us about the glamour of the period. While it was a time of carefree approaches and striking beauty looks, Palmer lacked the finesse required to ignite the head-turning fashion of the time.

The purple velour dress is a stunner and works brilliantly for the trendy star, but it misses the target with the cut-outs that barely create enough drama. The approach is a little timid for the star, who could have called back to style stars of the period like Toni Braxton, Naomi Campbell and Halle Berry.