IN MEMES | Morocco vs Senegal drama

Soccer fans and netizens were up in arms after the ruling made by the Confederation of African Football regarding the Morocco vs Senegal final.
TimesLIVE reported that Senegal had been stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations title, with Morocco declared the winners.
The furore over the ruling and preceding decisions has left many taking to the web to air their grievances. Here are some highlights:
morocco taking back that trophy from senegal pic.twitter.com/9PVlIe7XYd— K ⵣ (@bintwa3ra) March 17, 2026
They want me to eradicate THIS from my mind? Ha, no chance. pic.twitter.com/0MZFYaIkcK— h (@htomufc) March 17, 2026
The only African celebrating Morocco's AFCON Victory! pic.twitter.com/LKETLAfjba— Ba'Zuva (@NdiniIsheWacho) March 18, 2026
Other world events came to mind for some, from negative sentiment towards Israel to public sentiment towards Chelsea Football Club and even RuPaul’s Drag Race:
This has completely shifted attention away from Chelsea’s humiliationpic.twitter.com/5NzVd7cOeJ https://t.co/NtC99TmmLj— Elvis Tunde (@Tunnykvng) March 17, 2026
Same same.— 🇸🇳المنصور(le secouru)☺ (@msn_du_95) March 17, 2026
Kif kif. pic.twitter.com/wehfSKnnDY
Oh wait … 👀 #morocco #senegal #fifa #afcon #can #can2025 pic.twitter.com/1kG3LPNxP3— 🦑 (@luminade20) March 18, 2026
Russia, Qatar, the USA and Morocco fighting for the title "worst World Cup host" https://t.co/sJGSuCkSbP pic.twitter.com/kBJNy1azKk— MrZOCKson (@MrZOCKson) March 18, 2026
Morocco’s fans also added their two cents:
Brahim Diaz coming off the pitch tonight realising he can finally return home to Morocco again pic.twitter.com/PgHeTUFsot— george (@StokeyyG2) March 17, 2026
"Morocco Morocco champions"🎵🎶😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WPrjbfGtgq— SON_TRILL🩵🤍 (@trill_09) March 18, 2026
When you bet on Senegal to win AFCON and the betting company emails saying you’ve got 3 days to return it because Morocco have “won”— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) March 18, 2026
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