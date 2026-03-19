RECIPE OF THE WEEK | Getting a health kick with avocado four ways

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There is one longstanding consumer trend research house Kantar believes will make a huge comeback this year, and avos tick all the boxes: Treatonomics.

Rooted in the lipstick effect, a phenomenon that emerged during World War 2 when women continued to buy morale-boosting red lipstick despite the hardships of war, Treatonomics sees consumers purchasing small luxury items during economic downturns.

The trend resurfaced after the Covid-19 pandemic, and has evolved to include experiences, once-off indulgences and foodie treats, all driven by a desire to feel better and cultivate happiness.

Adding a creamy, delicious, feel-good touch of luxury to even the most basic dishes, avos offer a number of health benefits. They’re high in energy, vitamin K and biotin. They’re cholesterol-free and sodium-free and are a source of fibre.

Their good fats have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which may decrease the physiological processes linked to Alzheimer’s Disease and mild cognitive impairments. One avo contains 13g of healthy monounsaturated fatty acids. Diets higher in good fats may lower the risk of depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders.

Good fats may also facilitate thought-processing, hormone-production and stress-reduction mechanisms within the brain.

Globally attention falls this year on fermented foods and their role in promoting better gut health. Think local favourites yoghurt and amasi and kimchi, pickled vegetables and prebiotic ingredients for digestive wellness.

“Swavoury” flavours that mix sweet with savoury in a single ingredient or dish remain popular. Black garlic and chilli-infused fruits continue to trend.

Avos are right in there, paired with everything from melon and mango to peach and papaya and topped with chilli flakes.

Get your fill with these fun and easy recipes:

AVO WRAP

Avocado wrap. (Supplied by South African Avocado Growers’ Association)

Ingredients:

1½ avocados, peeled and stoned

2 eggs

15m l (1 tbsp) lemon juice + extra

(1 tbsp) lemon juice + extra Salt and pepper

45m l (3 tbsp) hummus

(3 tbsp) hummus handful rocket

3 soft sundried tomatoes, torn

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper and spray with cooking spray. Blitz together 1 avocado, eggs and lemon juice until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Spread out into a 23cm square on the prepared tray. Bake for about 15 minutes or until light golden and set. Cool completely on the baking tray. Carefully peel off the baking paper. Spread the egg wrap with hummus in a line down the middle, then top with rocket, sundried tomatoes and remaining ½ avocado, sliced. Squeeze over extra lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Fold sides over the filling.

Tip: Add protein such as roast chicken, smoked salmon or thinly sliced biltong.

AMASI MARINATED OSTRICH STEAK WITH FRUITY AVO MINT PESTO

Fun ways to incorporate avo on a dinner plate. (South African Avocado Growers’ Association)

Ingredients:

Amasi marinade:

3 garlic cloves, crushed

15m l (1 tbsp) mild curry powder

(1 tbsp) mild curry powder 250m l (1 cup) amasi

(1 cup) amasi 500g ostrich steaks

For the pesto:

handful mint + extra

handful coriander + extra

juice of 1 lemon

30m l (2 tbsp) chopped pineapple + extra

(2 tbsp) chopped pineapple + extra 30m l (2 tbsp) chopped peach + extra

(2 tbsp) chopped peach + extra ½ avocado, chopped + extra

50g cashew nuts

45m l (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil + extra

(3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil + extra salt and pepper

To serve:

5m l (1 tsp) cornflour

(1 tsp) cornflour chilli flakes, to sprinkle

Method:

For the marinade, combine all the ingredients. Marinate the steaks in the fridge for at least one hour or up to six hours. For the pesto, blitz together all the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Heat a frying pan on high until smoking hot. Remove excess marinade (reserve) from the steak. Add a splash of extra oil to the pan and fry the steaks for about three minutes on each side for medium rare or until cooked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside for five minutes for juices to settle before slicing. Pack on a platter. To serve, mix 15ml (1 tbsp) of the marinade with the cornflour until smooth. Mix through the remaining marinade and heat in a small saucepan on low for about eight minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens slightly. Season with salt and pepper. Pour sauce over the steaks. Top with dollops of pesto, extra fruit, avocado (chopped and sliced) and herbs. Sprinkle with chilli flakes.

Tip: Replace the ostrich with beef flank steak for a budget-friendly substitute.

AVO TIRAMISU

A sweeter side to avos. (South African Avocado Growers’ Association)

Ingredients:

2 avocados, peeled and stoned

squeeze of lemon juice, to taste

7.5m l (½ tbsp) vanilla essence

(½ tbsp) vanilla essence 60m l (¼ cup) honey

(¼ cup) honey 250m l (1 cup) plain cultured coconut (or any dairy-free yoghurt)

(1 cup) plain cultured coconut (or any dairy-free yoghurt) 16 Boudoir finger biscuits

125m l (½ cup) cold espresso coffee

(½ cup) cold espresso coffee cocoa powder, for dusting

Method:

Blitz together the avocados, lemon juice, vanilla, honey and cultured coconut until smooth. Working with one biscuit at a time, quickly dip in the coffee until coated all over and place in the base of a 250ml glass (break the biscuit to fit), then repeat with another biscuit. Top with a layer of the avo cream. Repeat the layers once more. Continue with the remaining three glasses. Dust with cocoa powder. Serve immediately.

Optional: Garnish with extra avocado slices.